Los Andes Copper at 121 Mining Investment London

Vancouver, May 8, 2025 - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending and participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment London event ("121") on 12-13 May 2025.

The 121 conference is London's largest dedicated mining investment event with over 100 companies and more than 400 sophisticated investors attending for two days of pre-booked 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference program will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometres north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251284