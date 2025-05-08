Zodiac Gold Engages SGS South Africa for Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Program

Vancouver, May 8, 2025 - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West- African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has formally engaged SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd, a globally recognized leader in inspection, verification, testing, and certification, to conduct a preliminary metallurgical testwork program on gold-bearing samples from its exploration portfolio. The study will provide the foundation for more detailed metallurgical testwork and forms a key part of the Company's goal to advance the Arthington target.

David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "This testwork marks an important step in de-risking our assets and improving our understanding of mineral recoverability. The results will inform our flowsheet development and set the foundation for more detailed studies. Working with SGS gives us confidence that the results will meet the highest standards of technical rigor and reliability."

The metallurgical testwork is designed to assess the amenability of an approximately 18kg sample to gravity separation, cyanidation, and acid leaching techniques, with a focus on optimizing gold recovery, while also evaluating associated copper (Cu) and nickel (Ni) leaching behavior. The test program will cover:

Gravity Recovery (GRG): Utilizing a Knelson centrifugal concentrator to assess free gold content and efficiency of gravity separation.

Diagnostic Leach Tests: Sequential cyanidation and oxidative leaching to evaluate the deportment of gold within different mineral matrices.

Reagent Consumption Studies: Quantifying the required doses of cyanide and lime, vital for process design and cost estimation.

Leach Kinetics & Residence Time Studies: Evaluating gold dissolution efficiency at intervals from 4 to 48 hours to determine optimal processing times.

Preg-Robbing and Grind Sensitivity Tests: Understanding the impact of particle size and activated carbon addition on gold recovery.

Acid Leaching: A separate test for evaluating the extraction of Cu and Ni under controlled pH and temperature conditions, using sulphuric acid.

A composite sample of quarter-core from six drill holes along the 1km long mineralized trend at the Arthington target will be processed, with careful preparation, milling, splitting, and chemical analysis at each stage to ensure accuracy and representativeness.

The testwork will commence upon receipt of the sample at SGS's state-of-the-art facility in Randfontein, Gauteng and results are expected in early Q3 2025.

The Company is currently undertaking a +2,000m diamond drilling program along a 1km mineralized trend at the Arthington target, which is part of a 16km long soil anomaly including the Arthington, Ben Ben, Feh Feh and Youth Camp targets.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi gold project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

