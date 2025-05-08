Bullion Gold Acquires the Cadillac Extension (Langlade) Project

Montreal, May 8, 2025 - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent to acquire 100% of the Cadillac Extension Project, currently held by SOQUEM Inc. Located approximately 100 km east of the municipality of Senneterre, this project is accessible year-round via a well-developed forest road network.

The Cadillac Extension Project comprises 39 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,235 hectares, including over $1.4 million in exploration work credits. This project, with potential for volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mineralization, was discovered in 1991 by ComInco Ltd. and has shown very promising historical drilling results:

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) Cu (%) Zn (%) CuEq¹ (%) 4CW-92-1 36.0 85.6 49.6 207 40.8 0.62 0.73 1.42 4CW-92-8 83.18 136.9 53.76 84 16.3 0.45 0.36 0.79 4CW-92-13 218.1 228.3 10.25 334 21.7 0.51 0.94 1.31 LAN-11-02 31.7 69.4 37.7 198 35.1 0.61 0.86 1.39 Including 31.7 46.6 10.3 264 35.1 0.99 1.99 2.15 LAN-11-03 27.0 76.6 49.6 148 13.7 0.31 0.38 0.69 Including 35.0 51.9 16.9 383 32.9 0.55 0.74 1.45 LAN-11-04 22.0 47.1 25.1 57 9.0 0.36 0.73 0.71 Including 28.1 34.3 6.2 108 21.1 0.82 3.21 2.03 LAN-11-05 34.0 39.7 5.7 26 23.2 0.98 0.72 1.43 LAN-11-06 53.0 88.0 35.0 77 19.1 0.51 0.66 0.96 Including 53.0 63.1 10.1 60 26.1 0.82 2.08 1.72 LAN-11-07 73.0 97.4 24.4 165 21.1 0.41 0.71 0.97 LAN-12-11 54.4 99.7 45.3 214 15.8 0.39 0.47 0.88 Including 88.4 99.0 10.6 382 22.7 1.06 0.69 1.84



¹ The CuEq grade was calculated based on the 24-month moving average prices for each element: Cu: USD 9,400/tonne, Zn: USD 2,650/tonne, Au: USD 2,800/oz troy, and Ag: USD 28.6/oz troy.

Semi-massive sulfides with outcropping were discovered in 1991 through an airborne electromagnetic survey, followed by ground-based electromagnetic, gravimetric, and geochemical surveys.

The Langlade showing is characterized by copper, zinc, silver, and gold mineralization located at the contact between felsic to intermediate metavolcanics and mafic metavolcanics (GM 65347). Secondary elements such as indium, lead, and nickel have also been identified. This primarily tabular zone is composed of semi-massive and disseminated sulfides extending over approximately 300 meters in length, with a width ranging from 50 to 100 meters, and exhibits a lenticular shape (MB 94-34, GM 65347).

Drilling has traced the mineralization eastward from the outcrops over a distance of more than 1,200 meters and down to a depth of 900 meters (GM 58489, GM 65347). The main horizon has an average thickness of 50 meters and dips gently (20°) to the southeast. Blasting work revealed a new significant copper- and zinc-rich mineralized zone located 200 meters north of the main area (GM 58489). Trench 1 exposed along nearly its entire length one or several sulfide-rich beds 1 to 2 meters thick, while a similar bed was observed in Trench 4, 12 meters to the southeast (GM 58490).

Several untested electromagnetic conductors (INPUT, HEM), as well as numerous unexplored induced polarization (IP) anomalies, have also been identified. The magnetic signature reveals the presence of faults and folds, a geological setting favorable for the formation of massive and semi-massive sulfide lenses.

In the short to medium term, the Company's objectives are to test the lateral and depth extensions of the Langlade showing, while also investigating the electromagnetic (INPUT, HEM) and IP anomalies detected in its immediate vicinity. The goal is to identify new VMS-type lenses similar to Langlade.

The project also offers strong exploration potential in the northeastern portion of the property, where several significant geophysical anomalies (INPUT and IP) have been identified, warranting further drilling.

"This project fits perfectly within our strategy of building a robust portfolio focused on critical and strategic minerals. Our goal is to foster the development of long-term partnerships with various industrial and military players in Europe. We are convinced that current geopolitical and economic disruptions are reshaping global priorities, and that securing the supply of strategic minerals will become a necessity for many countries. In this context, Canada stands out as one of the most reliable allies, not only due to its vast mineral potential, but also its stringent environmental regulations and political stability," said current CEO Mr. Guy Morissette.

Copper: A Strategic Mineral of Paramount Importance

As global supply chains adapt to the energy transition, copper has emerged as a critical mineral due to its essential role in green technologies, including electric vehicles, smart grids, renewable energy systems, and infrastructure electrification. According to the International Energy Agency, global copper demand could more than double by 2040 to meet the requirements of the energy transition.

In this context, Canada and the European Union have strengthened their strategic collaboration to ensure a secure, sustainable, and responsible supply of critical minerals, including copper. In a joint statement, they declared:

"We recognize the importance of critical mineral supply chains for the green and digital transition. Our partnership aims to enhance the responsible extraction and processing of these essential resources." (Canada-EU Joint Statement on Critical Raw Materials, 2021)

With the acquisition of Cadillac Extension, Bullion Gold strengthens its position in the development of projects aligned with current geoeconomic priorities. This project, with strong copper and zinc potential, fits squarely into the global push to secure supplies of critical metals. The Company intends to leverage this strategic advancement to increase the value of its assets and contribute to a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

Acquisition of the Cadillac Extension Project

The Company has signed a letter of agreement for the acquisition of this project in exchange for the issuance of 6 million shares, representing a value of $300,000, and the granting of a 1% NSR royalty. Through this agreement, SOQUEM Inc. would become one of the Company's principal shareholders with an ownership stake of approximately 7.9% of the issued and outstanding shares. An additional bonus payment of $400,000 would be payable to SOQUEM Inc. upon the publication of a measured and indicated resource estimate compliant with Canadian NI 43-101 standards exceeding 5 million tonnes at a grade of 1% CuEq.

This press release was read and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., director, and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration and development of viable mineral properties in the province of Quebec. The Company is developing the 100% owned Bousquet (under option with Olympio Metals) and Bodo SM projects. For more information, visit www.bulliongold.ca.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to exploring, discovering and developing mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well positioned for the future.

