Troubadour Resources Options its Monarch Uranium Project to Pluto Ventures

Vancouver, May 8, 2025 - Troubadour Resources Inc. ( "Troubadour", or the "Company") (TSXV: TR) (OTCQB: TROUF), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option" or the "Agreement" or the "Transaction") with Pluto Ventures Inc. ("Pluto"), whereby Pluto may acquire a 100% interest in the Company's Monarch Uranium Project (the "Project"), located in Nunavut, Canada.

The Transaction is not subject to Exchange approval, as it qualifies as an "Exempt Transaction" under Exchange Policy 5.3 - Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets.

The Agreement aligns with Troubadour's strategy to streamline its portfolio and focus on its core assets, including its gold and polymetallic projects in British Columbia and Quebec. By optioning the Project to Pluto, Troubadour secures immediate and staged financial benefits while transferring exploration risk to a capable partner with expertise in uranium exploration.

"We are thrilled to announce this option agreement with Pluto Ventures, which allows Troubadour to unlock value from the Monarch Uranium Project while sharpening our focus on our core gold and polymetallic assets," said Zachary Kotowych, CEO of Troubadour Resources Inc.

Mr. Kotowych continued: "Pluto's expertise and commitment to advancing this high-potential uranium project positions Troubadour to benefit from Monarch's upside as global uranium demand surges. This transaction is a win-win, strengthening our balance sheet and aligning with our disciplined growth strategy."

In order to exercise the Option, Pluto must fulfill the following conditions:

Share Issuances

Pluto will issue an aggregate of 650,000 common shares to Troubadour, as follows:

250,000 shares on the effective date of the Agreement;

250,000 shares on or before the first anniversary of the Agreement; and

150,000 shares on or before the second anniversary of the Agreement.

Cash Payments

Pluto will pay Troubadour $50,000 in total cash consideration, on or before the second anniversary of the Agreement.

Exploration Expenditures

Pluto will incur a minimum of $150,000 in exploration expenditures to be completed on or before the second anniversary of the Agreement.

Pluto will serve as the operator of the Project while it is under option and has the flexibility to accelerate share issuances, cash payments, and/or exploration expenditures to earn its interest ahead of schedule.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR, and the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol TROUF.

Troubadour's flagship project is the Senneville Gold-Copper Project. Comprised of 230 mineral claims totalling over 130 km2, the Senneville Project is located within the prolific Val d'Or Mining Camp between Probe Gold's McKenzie Break deposit (1,453,400 ounces Inferred) to the north and the Probe's Novador Development Project to the south (6,049,100 ounces M&I and 1,400,900 ounces Inferred).

Note: Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Company's properties.

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC.

Zachary Kotowych

Chief Executive Officer and Director

437-855-4540

zkotowych@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.