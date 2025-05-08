Cascade Copper Announces Results of an Airborne Geophysics Survey at the Centrefire Copper-Gold Project

High resolution drone magnetic survey covered 706 line - May 8, 2025. Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: "CASC") ("Cascade" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received the results from an airborne magnetic survey on its Centrefire Copper and Gold Project (the "Project") located ~40 kilometres northeast of Dryden, Ontario, Canada The aim of the magnetics survey was to acquire high-resolution magnetic data capable of being modelled by 3D inversion techniques. That modelling is currently being done in conjunction with available government data sets and historic exploration data for new target generation. The Corporation believes that the mineralization found at the Main Zone, where previous surface channel sampling returned assays up to 0.82% Cu, 1.17 g/t Au and 6.6 g/t Ag over 5m, may continue under cover along strike to the northeast.

Shannon Baird, VP Exploration for Cascade Copper comments "Having this high-resolution magnetic data will allow us to better understand the subsurface geology and structure across the entire Centrefire project. We know that the identified mineralization occurs within areas of magnetic disturbance and we anticipate that it occurs in the same trend along strike. The survey has also identified the highly magnetic Banded Iron Formations that are known to host gold mineralization in the Belt. I look forward to processing the magnetics with Inversion Modelling and anticipate the identification of a number of high priority targets to follow up in the field this year."



Figure 1: Newly Acquired High-Resolution Drone Magnetics: Analytical Signal.

Discovery Potential

Building further on the 2024 channel sample results, this drone magnetic survey further bolsters the high potential for discovery along strike of the known mineralization in this severely underexplored area. The previous encouraging results of significant copper, gold, and silver over substantial widths and composites confirm the tenor of historic values and in some cases are better than what has been seen before. (Press Release June 4, 2024) It is also our impression that an EM conductor identified by an Airborne VTEM survey completed in 2010 is coincident with both magnetic destruction and the mineralized surface gossan sampled in 2024 indicating it could be mineralized over the identified length of at least 800 meters. Additionally, this substantiates and prioritizes numerous other coincident mineralized zones now identified along the entirety of the project covering over thirteen kilometres of strike length. A second newly discovered parallel zone similarly returning significant copper-gold values and in line with newly defined magnetic anomalies along strike. Cascade has identified over five kilometres of magnetic anomalies with coincident EM conductors on the western block of the Project and several additional large magnetic targets have now been identified along an additional eight kilometre strike length to the northeast.

The Inversion Modelling and interpretation of the magnetics will be ongoing and the Company plans to incorporate all historic data with the newly acquired geophysics into a database and software that allows three dimensional visualization.

The airborne magnetic survey at the Centrefire Project benefitted from a non-dilutive grant of $52,150 through the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP).

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Shannon Baird, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration for Cascade Copper Corp.

About Cascade Copper

Cascade Copper is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of copper based mineral resource properties. Cascade is focused on copper and gold, porphyry and epithermal deposits in British Columbia and VMS and BIF style deposits in Ontario. Cascade's priority is to conduct exploration using modern technology that includes 3D inversion modelling of geophysics, LiDAR derived elevation models and AI enhanced predictive modelling from all historic and modern data inputs. Drilling is planned on several of its copper projects this year. Cascade has five projects, including the Centrefire Copper Project, the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project, and the Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project.

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on currently available information, Cascade Copper Corp. provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Factors which cause results to differ materially are set out in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR. Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward looking statements."

