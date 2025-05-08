West Red Lake Gold Bulk Sample Program Produced Gold worth CAD $11.7 million

Vancouver, May 8, 2025 - TheNewsWire - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of West Red Lake Gold. On May 7, 2025, West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) published reconciliation results from the bulk sample program at its 100% owned Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

WRLG bulk sampled 14,490 tonnes of ore @ 5.72 grams/tonne Gold, generating 2,498 ounces of gold worth CAD $11.7 million at CAD $4,700/ounce. The Madsen Mill has a permitted throughput of 800 tonnes/day.

West Red Lake Gold is one of only four single-asset companies putting a new gold mine into production in 2025.



West Red Lake Gold Bulk Sampling Highlights:

The bulk sample carried an average grade of 5.72 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), 0.7% above the average predicted grade of 5.68 g/t Au for six stopes across three areas.

14,490 tonnes of bulk sample produced 2,498 ounces of gold

Gold recovery in the Madsen Mill averaged 95%

"Delivering tonnes and grade from the mine that align almost exactly with expectations validates all the work we have done to unlock the tremendous value in the Madsen Mine," stated Shane Williams, President and CEO, in the May 7, 2025 press release.

"This achievement underlines that Madsen is on track to become a new high-grade gold mine in 2025."

In the May 7, 2025 video below, WRLG explains why "West Red Lake Gold is Ready to Perform and Built for Today's Gold Bull Market."

The bulk sample included material from three main resource zones at Madsen - Austin, South Austin, and McVeigh.

Close reconciliation between predicted and actual grades and tonnages highlights the effectiveness of definition drilling and detailed stope design in informing accurate modelling of gold mineralization.

West Red Lake Gold has completed over 90,000 metres of definition drilling since October 2023, and the high-confidence tonnes resulting from this ongoing program currently make up approximately 90% of the 18-month detailed mine plan.

Six stopes were drilled, engineered, and mined using the same workflow that the Company plans to implement during regular mine operations at Madsen.



"We design stopes to maximize economic benefit in today's gold price environment. This differs from the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"), which used a gold price of US$1,680 per ounce when designing stopes," stated Williams.

"Using a gold price just below the long-term consensus gold price of US$2,350 per oz. unlocks significant opportunity at Madsen because, in many areas, a halo of lower-grade mineralization can be profitable to include in the stope design when it surrounds targeted high-grade tonnes."

"In addition, mining larger stopes can lower mining costs by enabling long-hole stoping instead of cut-and-fill methods. We used long-hole stoping exclusively in the bulk sample.

We are excited by the opportunity to mine additional tonnes and ounces at Madsen, potentially lowering operational costs, increasing production, and enhancing overall economics relative to the PFS mine plan," stated Williams in the May 7, 2025 press release.



"In a note published on Wednesday, the precious metals team [at Bank of America] led by Michael Widmer said it sees growing potential for gold to hit $4,000 an ounce in the second half of this year," reported Kitco News.

"In March, Widmer and his team predicted that gold prices would hit $3,500 by 2027-a target the precious metal reached in less than a month."

"In the commodities market, timing is critical. I'm betting current macro trends will boost the value of gold," wrote WRLG Co-Founder, Major Shareholder, Strategic Advisor Frank Giustra in 2024.

Giustra was instrumental in the development and growth of several significant gold producers. Gold Corp (Wheaton River) grew from US $17 million to a $21.8 billion market capitalization in a little over five years. Endeavour Mining grew from $180 million to $8 billion in under 7 years.

"It begins with one well-executed mine acquisition, like we are proving with Madsen. It expands through smart deals and leadership," added Giustra.



"We acquired Madsen because we believed an accurate geological model, detailed engineering design, and disciplined mining practices would enable exactly this - a mine that delivers to plan. I am extremely pleased to deliver these bulk sample results, and I look forward to ramping up operations at the Madsen Mine in the coming months," stated Williams.

The Madsen deposits presently host an NI 43-101 Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces of gold grading 7.4 g/t gold and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t gold. [1 .] [2.] [3.]

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for technical disclosure at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

