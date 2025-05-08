Lincoln Gold Announces Warrant Extension

Vancouver, May 8, 2025 - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSX.V: LMG) (the "Company" or "Lincoln Gold") is pleased to announce that it intends to file an application with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the expiry date of: (i) 412,000 common share purchase warrants originally issued on May 14, 2024 (the "May Warrants"); and (ii) 1,313,000 common share purchase warrants originally issued on July 4, 2024 (the "July Warrants" and together with the May Warrants, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to separate tranches of a private placement financing of units of the Company. The board of directors of the Company has approved the extension of the original expiry date of: (i) the May Warrants by one year from May 14, 2025 to May 14, 2026; and (ii) the July Warrants by one year from July 4, 2025 to July 4, 2026. The Warrants will remain exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share. The extension of the Warrants remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Lincoln Gold is a Canadian precious metals development and exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds interest in the Bell Mountain gold-silver property that is fully permitted and moving to production and a second larger project, the Pine Grove gold property which is in the final stages of permitting. The two gold projects are within 61 air miles of each other, located in the highly prospective Walker Lane mineral belt, known for its numerous gold and silver deposits. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Paul Saxton

President and Chief Executive Officer Phone: 604-688-7377

Email: saxton@lincolnmining.com

