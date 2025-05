Nuinsco Announces Receipt of Failure to File Cease Trade Order

Toronto, May 8, 2025 - Nuinsco Resources Ltd. ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE: NWI) today announced that the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") as the principal regulator of the Company issued a failure-to-file case trade order (the "FFCTO") to the Company under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 - Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders In Multiple Jurisdictions.

As a result of the FFCTO, if the Issuer is a reporting issuer in a jurisdiction in which Multilateral Instrument 11-103 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions applies, a person or company must not trade in or purchase a security of the issuer in that jurisdiction, except in accordance with the conditions that are contained in the FFCTO for so long as this order remains in effect. As stated in the FFCTO:

It is ordered under the Legislation that trading, whether direct or indirect, cease in respect of each security of the Issuer.

Despite this order a beneficial security holder of the Issuer who is not, and was not at the date of this order, an insider or control person of the Issuer, may sell securities of the Issuer acquired before the date of this order if both of the following apply:

(a) the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization; and

(b) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The FFCTO was issued as a result of the delay in the filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, the related management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and related filings (the "Required Annual Filings"). As stated in the Company's news release dated April 30, 2025, it was unable to make the Required Annual Filings prior to the April 30, 2025 filing deadline. Nuinsco continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to make the Required Filings on or before May 31, 2025.

About Nuinsco Resources Limited

Nuinsco Resources has over 50 years of exploration suc­cess and is a growth-oriented, multi-commodity mineral explora­tion and development company focused on prospective oppor­tunities in Canada and internationally. Currently the Company has three properties in Ontario - the high-grade Sunbeam gold property near Atikokan currently optioned to First Class Metals PLC, the large multi-commodity (phosphate, rare earth element, niobi­um, tantalum) Prairie Lake project near Marathon-Terrace Bay, and the Zig Zag Lake property (lithium, tantalum) near Armstrong also optioned to First Class Metals PLC. In addition, Nuinsco has an agreement for gold exploitation at the El Sid project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "FLI") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. FLI is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this document.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are FLI that involve various risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties. Generally, FLI can be identified by the use of statements that include, but are not limited to, words such as "seeks", "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "targets" and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "should" or "might", "be taken", "occur" or "be achieved."

FLI in this document may include, but is not limited to: statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Private Placements; the Company's exploration plans, the tax treatment of the securities issued under the Private Placement under the Income Tax Act (Canada); the timing to renounce all qualifying expenditures in favour of the subscribers (if at all); and the future prospects of The Company.

FLI is designed to help you understand management's current views of its near- and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. FLI by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such FLI. Although the FLI contained in this document is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such FLI, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such FLI. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such FLI contained in this document to reflect new events or circumstances. Unless otherwise noted, this document has been prepared based on information available as of the date of this document. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the FLI, or information contained herein.

Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in FLI.

Assumptions upon which FLI is based, without limitation, include: the results of exploration activities, the Company's financial position and general economic conditions; the ability of exploration activities to accurately predict mineralization; the accuracy of geological modelling; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the legitimacy of title and property interests in the Deposits; the accuracy of key assumptions; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; and failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the evolution of the global economic climate; metal prices; foreign exchange rates; environmental expectations; community and non-governmental actions; and, the Company's ability to secure required funding. Risks and uncertainties about The Company's business are discussed in the disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To learn more, please visit www.nuinsco.ca or contact: Paul Jones, CEO Sean Stokes, Executive VP Cathy Hume, Consultant Instagram: @nuinscoresources paul.jones@nuinsco.ca sean.stokes@nuinsco.ca cathy@chfir.com X: @NWIResources

