LAURION Initiates 2025 Drill Campaign at Ishkoday with a 7,000 m Program to Target Gold-Bearing Veins at Brenbar and Sturgeon River Mine

TORONTO - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME | OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the commencement of an approximate 7,000 metre diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Ishkoday Project located 220 km north of Thunder Bay, northwestern Ontario. The 2025 drill campaign, scheduled to commence in the last week of May, will focus on advancing the Corporation's understanding of the mineralized system at the historic Brenbar Mine area and continue expanding the Sturgeon River Mine corridor, supported by the completion of deep-penetrating DCIP and Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical surveys.

"The integration of geophysics, historic data and structural mapping allows us to advance multiple high-confidence targets in parallel," said Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION. "We believe this program will unlock meaningful extensions at both Brenbar and Sturgeon River, with the potential for new discoveries at depth and along strike."

This drill program forms a central pillar of LAURION's ongoing exploration strategy to realize the full potential of the Ishkoday gold-polymetallic mineral system.

Targeting High-Grade and Broader Mineralized Zones at Brenbar

The drill program will follow up on multiple historical higher-grade gold intercepts at Brenbar, including:

69.1 g/t gold over 0.3 m and 20.9 g/t gold over 1.0 m in BB10-19

10.2 g/t gold over 0.4 m in BB10-22

6.6 g/t gold over 0.5 m in BB10-20

3.28 g/t gold over 0.7 m in BB10-23

Importantly, the 2010 drill campaign conducted by Kodiak/Prodigy Gold (Report on the Brenbar Property - 2020 Diamond Drilling Program - Jamie Light and Jerry Solomon - 2020) also identified broader gold-bearing zones with stacked veining and pervasive alteration, including:

2.90 m averaging 0.533 g/t Au in BB10-20

10.85 m averaging 0.280 g/t Au and 2.50 m averaging 1.293 g/t Au in BB10-24

3.9 m averaging 0.541 g/t Au in BB10-26

5.10 m averaging 0.5786 g/t Au in BB10-23 including 0.70 m averaging 3.280 g/t Au

6.3 m and 8.20 m zones with grades of 0.511 g/t Au and 0.657 g/t Au, respectively, in BB10-27 including grades up to 3.26 g/t Au

These zones are hosted in sheared felsic to intermediate volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks with disseminated sulphides and quartz-carbonate stockwork veining.

Geophysics Refines Deeper and Structural Targets

LAURION recently completed a combined 2D Deep Induced Polarization (DCIP) and Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical survey over the Brenbar and Sturgeon River Mine areas. The surveys mapped deep resistivity and chargeability contrasts to depths of up to 1,000 m, helping delineate:

Silicified structural corridors linked to quartz veins.

Disseminated sulphide zones below known surface and shallow intercepts.

Subsurface features along and below the North and South Brenbar faults and the Sturgeon River Shaft.

Expanded Drilling at the Sturgeon River Mine

In parallel with the Brenbar drilling, LAURION will conduct a drill campaign at the Sturgeon River Mine, targeting:

Deeper mineralized structures beneath historic underground workings.

In-fill drilling to improve continuity of known gold zones.

Strike extensions to the north and south of the main mine area.

New zones to the northwest, including follow-up on the M24 and M25 vein systems, which host multiple gold-bearing quartz structures in proximity to the Sturgeon historical shaft.

The Corporation looks forward to continuing its disciplined exploration efforts and advancing its long-term growth strategy.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement, PGeo, MSc, a consultant to LAURION, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 273,494,904 outstanding shares, of which approximately 73.6% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km2 Ishkõday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization. LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the scope of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing the Ishkõday Project.

A consequence of LAURION's success and advancement over the past several years is that the Corporation has become positioned as an acquisition target for appropriate potential acquirors. Accordingly, the Corporation's Board of Directors is aware that possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities may arise and/or could be procured in the short or medium terms. The Corporation will promptly issue a press release if any material change occurs. In the meanwhile, LAURION will continue to work towards advancing the Ishkõday Project while exploring opportunities and potential transactions that are strategically beneficial to the Corporation and its shareholders.

LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin - President and CEO

Tel: 1-705-788-9186 Fax: 1-705-805-9256

Douglas Vass - Investor Relations Consultant

Email: info@laurion.ca

Website: http://www.LAURION.ca

Follow us on X (@LAURION_LME), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/cynthia-le-sueur-aquin-laurion-lme-04b03017/)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the Corporation's ability to advance the Ishkõday Project, the nature, focus, timing and potential results of the Corporation's exploration, drilling and prospecting activities in 2025 and beyond, including the Corporation's diamond drill program described in this press release and the Corporation's other planned activities for the Ishkõday Project for the remainder of 2025, and the statements regarding the Corporation's exploration or consideration of any possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities, as well as the potential outcome(s) of this process, the possible impact of any potential transactions referenced herein on the Corporation or any of its stakeholders, and the ability of the Corporation to identify and complete any potential acquisitions, mergers, financings or other transactions referenced herein, and the timing of any such transactions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the TSX Venture Exchange or any other applicable regulator not providing its approval for any strategic alternatives or transactional opportunities, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. All sample values are from grab samples and channel samples, which by their nature, are not necessarily representative of overall grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in this press release.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.