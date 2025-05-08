First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 08, 2025 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 715,082,417 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 85.72% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 8, 2025 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.sedarplus.com.
NAME
NUMBER OF SHARES
% OF VOTES CAST
FOR
WITHHELD
FOR
WITHHELD
Alison C. Beckett
619,762,765
81,761,354
88.35%
11.65%
Peter Buzzi
700,739,328
784,791
99.89%
0.11%
Geoff Chater
610,971,586
90,552,533
87.09%
12.91%
Kathleen A. Hogenson
691,376,822
10,147,297
98.55%
1.45%
C. Kevin McArthur
596,731,045
104,793,074
85.06%
14.94%
Juanita Montalvo
701,484,017
40,102
99.99%
0.01%
Brian Nichols
701,304,409
219,710
99.97%
0.03%
A. Tristan Pascall
701,400,348
123,771
99.98%
0.02%
Simon J. Scott
701,439,443
339,068
99.95%
0.05%
Hanjun (Kevin) Xia
701,185,051
339,068
99.95%
0.05%
For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:
