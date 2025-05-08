Menü Artikel
First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

22:01 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, May 08, 2025 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 715,082,417 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 85.72% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 8, 2025 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.sedarplus.com.

NAME

 NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD
Alison C. Beckett 619,762,765 81,761,354 88.35% 11.65%
Peter Buzzi 700,739,328 784,791 99.89% 0.11%
Geoff Chater 610,971,586 90,552,533 87.09% 12.91%
Kathleen A. Hogenson 691,376,822 10,147,297 98.55% 1.45%
C. Kevin McArthur 596,731,045 104,793,074 85.06% 14.94%
Juanita Montalvo 701,484,017 40,102 99.99% 0.01%
Brian Nichols 701,304,409 219,710 99.97% 0.03%
A. Tristan Pascall 701,400,348 123,771 99.98% 0.02%
Simon J. Scott 701,439,443 339,068 99.95% 0.05%
Hanjun (Kevin) Xia 701,185,051 339,068 99.95% 0.05%


For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com



