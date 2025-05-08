Arena Proceeds With Enforcement Action

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2025 - Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LEXI) (the "Company" or "LEXI") today announces that Arena Investors LP ("Arena") has provided the Company with a notice pursuant to Section 61 of the Personal Property Securities Act (British Columbia) (the "Enforcement Action") that Arena seeks to take all of the issued and outstanding shares in Lithium Energi Argentina S.A. (the "Collateral") in full and final satisfaction for payment of the $7,000,000 in principal, and all associated interest, outstanding pursuant to the secured credit agreement entered into between the Company and Arena dated February 1, 2023, as amended (the "Credit Agreement").

The Enforcement Action was delivered after the Company received a notice of default and a notice of intention to enforce security pursuant to Section 244(1) of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) as announced on March 7, 2025.

The Company engaged in discussions with Arena to evaluate potential solutions to enable the Company to carry on in some form, and sought alternative sources of financing to repay the amounts outstanding under the Credit Agreement, but was unable to arrange an alternative transaction.

Upon realization of the Collateral, the Company will no longer have any active business operations, and it expects that it will be transferred to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc.

Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Catamarca, Argentina, the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LEXI), the Frankfurt Exchange (FSE: L09) and the U.S. OTC markets (OTC: LXENF). LEXI's portfolio of prospective lithium brine concessions in the Argentina Province of Catamarca (heart of the lithium triangle) includes approximately 57,000 hectares and a 20% interest in Triangle Lithium Argentina, S.A., which owns an additional 15,000 hectares - all located in and around the Antofalla Salar, one of the largest basins in the region, which is over 130 km long and up to 20 km across and the Hombre Muerto Salar, Argentina's long-producing lithium basin. LEXI is committed to innovation, sustainability, and quality, striving to differentiate itself from other players in the industry to maximize its potential for success. For more information, please visit our website at lithiumenergi.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Ali Rahman"

________________________

Ali Rahman,

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure its shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE Lithium Energi Exploration Inc.