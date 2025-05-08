SSR Mining Announces Voting Results From 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces that each of the nine nominees listed in the Proxy Statement for the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:
|
Nominee Name
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Broker Non Vote
|
Rod Antal
|
121,862,232
|
90.60%
|
12,650,854
|
9.40%
|
14,266,558
|
Thomas R. Bates, Jr.
|
85,322,737
|
63.43%
|
49,190,350
|
36.57%
|
14,266,557
|
Brian R. Booth
|
123,269,973
|
91.64%
|
11,242,680
|
8.36%
|
14,266,558
|
Simon A. Fish
|
115,303,151
|
85.72%
|
19,209,935
|
14.28%
|
14,266,558
|
Alan P. Krusi
|
122,603,510
|
91.15%
|
11,909,577
|
8.85%
|
14,266,557
|
Daniel Malchuk
|
123,190,367
|
91.58%
|
11,322,286
|
8.42%
|
14,266,558
|
Laura Mullen
|
123,567,430
|
91.86%
|
10,945,656
|
8.14%
|
14,266,558
|
Kay Priestly
|
122,830,144
|
91.31%
|
11,682,972
|
8.69%
|
14,266,558
|
Karen Swager
|
119,808,802
|
89.07%
|
14,703,851
|
10.93%
|
14,266,558
At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved (i) a non-binding advisory resolution regarding the Company's approach to executive compensation, and (ii) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.
The voting results for each resolution are set out below:
|
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Broker Non Vote
|
Advisory Vote on
Executive Compensation
|
81,216,183
|
60.35%
|
53,082,795
|
39.45%
|
271,957
|
0.20%
|
14,266,564
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
148,517,202
|
99.83%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
254,381
|
0.17%
|
3
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the Nasdaq and the TSX.
Contact
For more information, please visit: www.ssrmining.com.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046