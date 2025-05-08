SSR Mining Announces Voting Results From 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces that each of the nine nominees listed in the Proxy Statement for the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Name Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Broker Non Vote Rod Antal 121,862,232 90.60% 12,650,854 9.40% 14,266,558 Thomas R. Bates, Jr. 85,322,737 63.43% 49,190,350 36.57% 14,266,557 Brian R. Booth 123,269,973 91.64% 11,242,680 8.36% 14,266,558 Simon A. Fish 115,303,151 85.72% 19,209,935 14.28% 14,266,558 Alan P. Krusi 122,603,510 91.15% 11,909,577 8.85% 14,266,557 Daniel Malchuk 123,190,367 91.58% 11,322,286 8.42% 14,266,558 Laura Mullen 123,567,430 91.86% 10,945,656 8.14% 14,266,558 Kay Priestly 122,830,144 91.31% 11,682,972 8.69% 14,266,558 Karen Swager 119,808,802 89.07% 14,703,851 10.93% 14,266,558

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved (i) a non-binding advisory resolution regarding the Company's approach to executive compensation, and (ii) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Votes Withheld % Withheld Broker Non Vote Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 81,216,183 60.35% 53,082,795 39.45% 271,957 0.20% 14,266,564 Appointment of Auditors 148,517,202 99.83% - 0.00% 254,381 0.17% 3

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the Nasdaq and the TSX.

Contact

For more information, please visit: www.ssrmining.com.

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046