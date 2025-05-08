Menü Artikel
SSR Mining Announces Voting Results From 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

08.05.2025  |  Business Wire

SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces that each of the nine nominees listed in the Proxy Statement for the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Name

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Broker Non Vote

Rod Antal

121,862,232

90.60%

12,650,854

9.40%

14,266,558

Thomas R. Bates, Jr.

85,322,737

63.43%

49,190,350

36.57%

14,266,557

Brian R. Booth

123,269,973

91.64%

11,242,680

8.36%

14,266,558

Simon A. Fish

115,303,151

85.72%

19,209,935

14.28%

14,266,558

Alan P. Krusi

122,603,510

91.15%

11,909,577

8.85%

14,266,557

Daniel Malchuk

123,190,367

91.58%

11,322,286

8.42%

14,266,558

Laura Mullen

123,567,430

91.86%

10,945,656

8.14%

14,266,558

Kay Priestly

122,830,144

91.31%

11,682,972

8.69%

14,266,558

Karen Swager

119,808,802

89.07%

14,703,851

10.93%

14,266,558

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved (i) a non-binding advisory resolution regarding the Company's approach to executive compensation, and (ii) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Broker Non Vote

Advisory Vote on

Executive Compensation

81,216,183

60.35%

53,082,795

39.45%

271,957

0.20%

14,266,564

Appointment of Auditors

148,517,202

99.83%

-

0.00%

254,381

0.17%

3

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the Nasdaq and the TSX.



Contact

For more information, please visit: www.ssrmining.com.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046


