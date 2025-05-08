Burgundy Diamond Mines, André Messika Ltd. and Crossworks Manufacturing Ltd. forge strategic global partnership

CALGARY, May 08, 2025 - Burgundy Diamond Mines Ltd. ("Burgundy"), André Messika Ltd. ("Messika") and Crossworks Manufacturing Ltd. ("Crossworks"), are proud to announce a landmark strategic global partnership to bring Burgundy's extraordinary collection of fancy yellow diamonds to the world's most prestigious jewellery maisons.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Crossworks will be responsible for cutting and polishing a selection of Burgundy's exceptional fancy yellow rough diamonds recovered from the world renowned Ekati Diamond Mine located in northern Canada. These polished gems will be distributed exclusively through Messika's renowned network of premier jewellery maisons, accompanied by a Burgundy Certificate of Origin, ensuring each diamond's impeccable provenance.

This partnership is founded on a shared commitment to leadership in provenance, traceability, and product excellence. Every diamond in this collection will be meticulously tracked from rough to polished using Sarine's Diamond Journey™ technology, guaranteeing unparalleled transparency and authenticity.

The collection will be expertly cut and polished at Crossworks' state-of-the-art facility, showcasing the highest standards of craftsmanship. These singular fancy yellow diamonds-remarkable for their rarity, colour, and quality-will be available exclusively through Messika's global distribution channels.

Brad Baylis, CFO of Burgundy Diamond Mines, commented:

"We are delighted to join forces with Crossworks and Messika to manufacture and distribute our exclusive collection of fancy yellow diamonds. With Crossworks' exceptional manufacturing capabilities and Messika's esteemed position in the luxury jewellery market, we are confident these diamonds will reach their highest potential."

Ilan Messika, CEO of Messika, added:

"We are honoured to introduce these extraordinary diamonds to the world's most exclusive jewellery houses. Their beauty, rarity, and certified Canadian provenance are a perfect fit for our partners. This collaboration with Burgundy and Crossworks is an exciting new chapter for all of us."

Itay Ariel, Director of Crossworks, stated:

"As a Canadian diamond manufacturer, it is a privilege to bring these magnificent Canadian diamonds to the global stage. Our partnership with Burgundy and Messika represents the pinnacle of excellence in diamond craftsmanship and distribution."

About Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited

Burgundy Diamond Mines is a premier independent global scale diamond company focused on capturing the end-to-end value of its unique vertically integrated business model. Burgundy's innovative strategy is focused on capturing margins along the full value chain of the diamond industry, including mining, production, cutting and polishing, and the sale of diamonds. By building a balanced portfolio of diamond projects in favourable jurisdictions, including the globally ranked Canadian mining asset, Ekati, and a diamond cutting and polishing facility in Perth, Burgundy has unlocked access to the full diamond value chain. This end-to-end business model with total chain of custody provides traceability along every step of the process, with Burgundy able to safeguard the ethical production of the diamonds from mining to marketing and discovery to design. Burgundy was founded in Perth, Western Australia. The company is led by a world-class management team and Board.

Caution regarding Forward Looking Information

This document contains forward looking statements concerning Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward looking statements in this document are based on Burgundy's beliefs, opinions and estimates as of the dates the forward-looking statements are made, and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions or estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

