Ur-Energy Releases 2025 Q1 Results and Announces Receipt of Final Approval for Lost Creek Expansion

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said: "We appreciate the Wyoming Water Quality Division and EPA's careful consideration of the aquifer exemption for the LC East and KM Amendment areas for the Lost Creek Permit to Mine. The issuance of the aquifer exemption is the culmination of many years of thorough analysis and is the final approval required to mine within the specified geologic horizons. The nuclear fuel generated from the Lost Creek Project will provide clean, baseload power for U.S. and European power plants while diversifying Wyoming's tax base and reducing our nation's reliance on uranium from other countries."

Lost Creek Operations

During 2025 Q1 operations at Lost Creek, we dried and packaged 83,066 pounds and shipped 106,301 pounds U 3 O 8 to the conversion facility. At quarter end, our in-process inventory at Lost Creek was approximately 29,700 pounds, our drummed inventory at Lost Creek was 10,772 pounds, and our finished inventory at the conversion facility was 368,540 pounds. Subsequent to quarter end, we shipped an additional 35,287 pounds U 3 O 8 . We now have 403,827 pounds U 3 O 8 in inventory at the conversion facility.

As previously disclosed, our wellfield flow rate has increased by 44% since the beginning of March 2025 and is now routinely over 2,800 gallons per minute. Additional flow increases are expected throughout the summer as our current fleet of 19 contract drill rigs and Company construction staff bring on additional header houses and enhance flow in existing wells through routine maintenance and improvements. Head grade remains on target. The Lost Creek processing plant is reducing in-circuit inventory with both dryers operating routinely and other process circuits performing more consistently.

Subsequent to quarter-end, we received the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) amendments to our Lost Creek permit to mine. This final permitting action by the State, following the license amendment received from WDEQ Uranium Recovery Program (URP) in 2021, allows for the expansion of recovery operations in up to six additional mine units in the HJ and KM horizons at our LC East Project and HJ mine units at Lost Creek. The State's permit approval was followed by the final concurrence and approval for the expansion: the related aquifer exemption from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which was received May 1, 2025.

We anticipate that we will deliver and sell 440,000 pounds U 3 O 8 at an average price per pound sold of $61.56 in 2025 from which we expect to realize revenues of $27.1 million from our U 3 O 8 sales.

Financial Results

As of March 31, 2025, we had cash resources of $86.0 million, which was a decrease of $1.1 million from the $87.1 million balance on December 31, 2024. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, we generated $2.8 million from operating activities, used $3.8 million on investing activities, and used less than $0.1 million on financing activities.

U 3 O 8 Sales by Product, U 3 O 8 Product Cost, and U 3 O 8 Product Profit 1

The following table provides information on our U 3 O 8 sales, product costs, and product profit.

Unit 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2025 Q1 U 3 O 8 Pounds Sold Produced lb 75,000 100,000 95,000 - Non-produced lb - - 300,000 - lb 75,000 100,000 395,000 - U 3 O 8 Product Sales Produced $ 000 4,624 6,165 5,857 - Non-produced $ 000 - - 16,500 - $ 000 4,624 6,165 22,357 - U 3 O 8 Price per Pounds Sold Produced $/lb 61.65 61.65 61.65 - Non-produced $/lb - - 55.00 - $/lb 61.65 61.65 56.60 - U 3 O 8 Product Costs Ad valorem and severance taxes $ 000 42 81 164 - Cash costs $ 000 2,336 3,798 4,774 - Non-cash costs $ 000 749 1,012 958 - Produced $ 000 3,127 4,891 5,896 - Non-produced $ 000 - - 22,760 - $ 000 3,127 4,891 28,656 - U 3 O 8 Cost per Pound Sold Ad valorem and severance taxes $/lb 0.56 0.81 1.73 - Cash costs $/lb 31.15 37.98 50.25 - Non-cash costs $/lb 9.98 10.12 10.08 - Produced $/lb 41.69 48.91 62.06 - Non-produced $/lb - - 75.87 - $/lb 41.69 48.91 72.55 - U 3 O 8 Product Profit (Loss) Produced $ 000 1,497 1,274 (39 ) - Non-produced $ 000 - - (6,260 ) - $ 000 1,497 1,274 (6,299 ) - U 3 O 8 Gross Product Profit (Loss) per Pound Sold Produced $/lb 19.96 12.74 (0.41 ) - Non-produced $/lb - - (20.87 ) - $/lb 19.96 12.74 (15.95 ) - U 3 O 8 Product Profit (Loss) Margin per Pound Sold Produced % 32.4 % 20.7 % (0.7 )% - Non-produced % - - (37.9 )% - % 32.4 % 20.7 % (28.2 )% -

1 The U 3 O 8 and cost per pound measures included in the above table do not have a standardized meaning within US GAAP or a defined basis of calculation. These measures are used by management to assess business performance and determine production and pricing strategies. They may also be used by certain investors to evaluate performance.

We made no product sales in 2025 Q1. Our sales in 2025 are projected at 440,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 at an average price per pound sold of $61.56 and we expect to realize revenues of $27.1 million. The deliveries are under two agreements negotiated in 2022 and 2023, when the long-term price was between $43 and $57 per pound.

U 3 O 8 Production and Ending Inventory

The following tables provide information on our production and ending inventory of U 3 O 8 pounds.

Unit 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2025 Q1 U 3 O 8 Production Pounds captured lb 70,679 75,075 81,771 74,479 Pounds drummed lb 64,170 71,804 74,006 83,066 Pounds shipped lb 70,390 67,488 66,526 106,301 Non-produced pounds purchased or borrowed lb - 550,000 - - U 3 O 8 Ending Inventory Unit 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2025 Q1 Pounds In-process inventory lb 86,204 90,140 39,169 29,700 Plant inventory lb 21,570 26,580 33,919 10,772 Conversion inventory - produced lb 74,625 40,713 12,239 118,540 Conversion inventory - non-produced lb - - 250,000 250,000 lb 182,399 157,433 335,327 409,012 Value In-process inventory $ 000 447 427 42 382 Plant inventory $ 000 1,072 1,499 1,840 582 Conversion inventory - produced $ 000 3,555 2,320 704 6,463 Conversion inventory - non-produced $ 000 - - 18,158 16,058 $ 000 5,074 4,246 20,744 23,485 Cost per Pound In-process inventory $/lb 5.19 4.74 1.07 12.86 Plant inventory $/lb 49.70 56.40 54.25 54.03 Conversion inventory: Ad valorem and severance tax $/lb 0.67 1.63 1.57 2.16 Cash cost $/lb 36.77 45.26 46.83 43.43 Non-cash cost $/lb 10.20 10.09 9.12 8.94 Conversion inventory - produced $/lb 47.64 56.98 57.52 54.53 Conversion inventory - non-produced $/lb - - 72.63 64.23 $/lb 47.64 56.98 71.93 61.11

2025 Looking Ahead

We made great strides at Shirley Basin on construction and development activities in 2024. Now, in 2025, we are actively growing into a two-mine site Company. This became particularly true in Q1, as we began hiring additional management and staff and, subsequent to quarter-end, mobilized drill rigs from Lost Creek to begin development drilling for the first mine unit at Shirley Basin. Initial Shirley Basin management and staff include lateral moves of experienced Lost Creek personnel to form the initial core construction and wellfield team. We plan to continue to find opportunities to train new staff at Lost Creek and likely may move experienced operators to Shirley Basin when our phased recruitment plan calls for those hires in 2025 Q3.

With the move of two drill rigs to Shirley Basin, we now have 19 drill rigs working at Lost Creek, which is sufficient for our present development requirements and our planned 2025 exploration programs. Since the start of 2025, we have brought three header houses (HHs) online at Lost Creek: HH 2-12 in January, HH 2-13 in March and HH 2-14 on May 1, 2025.

At Lost Creek, we drummed 83,066 pounds in 2025 Q1 as drying activities began to increase. This allowed us to increase the average flow rate into the plant to approximately 2,066 gallons per minute in March. Subsequently, we were able to increase the average flow rate to 2,762 gallons per minute in April, which led to increased production in April of 38,646 pounds captured and 43,226 pounds drummed.

The wellfield flow rate at Lost Creek increased by 44% since the beginning of March 2025 and is now routinely over 2,800 gallons per minute. Additional flow increases are expected throughout the summer as we bring on additional header houses and enhance flow in existing wells through routine maintenance and improvements. Head grade remains on target and remains on a positive trend.

The Lost Creek processing plant is reducing in-circuit inventory with both dryers operating routinely and other process circuits performing more consistently.

We are generally fully staffed at Lost Creek and retention has improved in recent months, including within our Lost Creek management group. This has allowed us to better train our staff and place a greater focus on their safety.

The Casper construction shop is functioning well and meeting our present header house development needs for Lost Creek and is in position to meet our development needs at Shirley Basin as we move towards production there.

With much development and pre-construction advanced at Shirley Basin in 2024, we are now progressing wellfield development, construction of the modular office building (expected to be complete in 2025 Q3), additional roadwork, and earthwork at the plant site to allow concrete work to begin in May.

As noted above, hiring completed for Shirley Basin includes our Mine Manager and several key managers, nearly all construction and casing staff and the first among our wellfield services team. Our staff of production geologists is in place at the project. In Q2, we will onboard an engineer, a health physicist and geological logging staff, all of whom have been hired. Our phased recruitment program is anticipated to allow for more thorough safety and task training of staff prior to commencement of operations.

We look forward to the commencement of operations at Shirley Basin, as it will diversify our production sources and further support our efforts to remain a leading U.S. uranium producer. We also anticipate restarting exploration programs to identify additional mineral resources and supplement future production.

As discussed above, we have secured multi-year sales agreements with leading nuclear companies, including several which include market-related pricing components. We now have seven agreements that call for combined annual delivery of a base amount of 440,000 to 1,300,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 from 2025 through 2030, with additional deliveries of 100,000 called for in 2032 and 2033. Sales prices are anticipated to be profitable on an all-in production cost basis and escalate annually from initial pricing.

Our cash position as of May 2, 2025, was $66.0 million.

With additional staff and contractors and significant construction and operational activity at both mine sites, we continue to focus on maintaining safe and compliant operations.

