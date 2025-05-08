Skeena Welcomes Mr. Plaggemars to the Board of Directors; Announces Management Changes to Strengthen Leadership Team

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2025 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena Gold & Silver", "Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hansjoerg Plaggemars as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Plaggemars has extensive experience on public company boards listed in London, Germany, and Australia, including those of the Deutsche Balaton group, a significant institutional shareholder of the Company. Mr. Plaggemars is a seasoned finance professional with extensive experience in structured debt finance, equity capital markets, including capital increases and decreases, reverse takeovers, and restructurings. He began his finance career at KPMG and has served as Chief Financial Officer in various industries, including software, retail, prefabricated housing, and e-commerce, for over 14 years. In 2014, he joined Deutsche Balaton AG and has been running his own consultancy firm, Value Consult, since 2017.

Walter Coles, Executive Chairman of Skeena, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Hansjoerg Plaggemars to our Board. His entrepreneurial insight and capital markets acumen will be a significant asset as we move forward."

Senior Officers & Management Appointments

Skeena is pleased to announce the promotion of Nalaine Morin to Senior Vice President, Environment and Social Affairs. Ms. Morin has been instrumental in advancing the company's permitting process, including the recent submission of the Environmental Assessment Application and Major Mines Permit Application for the Eskay Creek project. Ms. Morin is a nationally recognized professional with extensive expertise in mining and environmental assessments and is highly respected for her efforts to build strong, respectful relationships that honor the role of Indigenous Nations in decision-making on Indigenous lands. Before joining Skeena, she served as the Lands Director for the Tahltan Central Government. Her leadership has earned her several prestigious awards, including the King Charles III Coronation Medallion, the 2021 Skookum Jim Award, and the 2018 Indigenous Trailblazer Award. Ms. Morin also serves on the board of BC Hydro and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of British Columbia and a Mechanical Engineering Technology Diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Randy Reichert, Chief Executive Officer of Skeena, commented: "We are proud of the strong talent pool we have cultivated within our organization. I am particularly pleased to announce Nalaine Morin's promotion to Senior Vice President, Environment and Social Affairs at Skeena. Her commitment to fostering respectful and collaborative relationships with Indigenous Nations has been instrumental to our success thus far."

"We are also excited to welcome Andrew, Timothy, and Karen to our leadership team-each brings valuable expertise that marks an exciting new chapter for Skeena. With engineering progressing, permitting in motion, and early works planned for this year, we are assembling the right team to ensure the project is construction-ready by year-end."

Skeena is pleased to provide the following Management appointments:

Andrew Osterloh as Vice President of Project Engineering and Construction - Mr. Osterloh is a professional engineer with over 25 years' mining industry experience in process engineering, plant metallurgy and project management. Previously, Mr. Osterloh was at FPX Nickel since joining in June 2021, as SVP Projects & Operations. Formerly, he held project management roles at Fluor Canada and site operations positions at several notable mining projects, including Eskay Creek when it was operated by Barrick, and Huckleberry, operated by Imperial Metals.

Timothy Sewell as Vice President of Health and Safety - Timothy Sewell is a distinguished Health, Safety, Environment, Security, Training (HSEST) and Risk Management Professional, recognized for his leadership, innovation, and analytical abilities. With extensive cross-commodity and cultural experience, he excels in providing vision, influence, reliability, and efficiency in the HSEST field. He has been acknowledged globally for his contributions in the HSEST field which includes the Canadian Institute of Mining's John T. Ryan Regional Safety Award. Mr. Sewell has over 30 years' experience in risk management, emergency response, regulatory and aviation compliance with a background in Environmental Science and Resource Management.

Karen Leven as Vice President of Environment and Regulatory Affairs- Karen Leven is a Canadian Certified Environmental Professional and brings 25 years of mining experience, specializing in environmental and regulatory management. She led Skeena's team in the delivery of the Environmental Assessment and Major Mine permit applications since joining in early 2024. With in-depth knowledge of federal, provincial, and territorial regulatory frameworks, her expertise in environmental science and integrated planning supports her commitment to innovation and sustainability in the mining industry.

About Skeena

Skeena is a leading precious metals developer that is focused on advancing the Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project - a past producing mine located in the renowned Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada. Eskay Creek will be one of the highest-grade and lowest cost open-pit precious metals mines in the world, with substantial silver by-product production that surpasses many primary silver mines. Skeena is committed to sustainable mining practices and maximizing the potential of its mineral resources. In partnership with the Tahltan Nation, Skeena strives to foster positive relationships with Indigenous communities while delivering long-term value and sustainable growth for its stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Gold & Silver,

Walter Coles
Executive Chairman

Randy Reichert
President & CEO

