Foran Announces Results of Annual General Meeting for Shareholders

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2025 - Foran Mining Corp. (TSX: FOM) (OTCQX: FMCXF) ("Foran" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 8th, 2025 (the "Meeting").

A total of 197,931,933 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing 50.3% of the Company's outstanding common shares as at the record date of March 24, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before them at the Meeting, which matters are discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2025 that is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.foranmining.com.

The following voting results are based on the total number of votes that were cast at the Meeting:

Appointment of Auditors For Withheld Outcome Appoint KPMG LLP, Auditors of the

Company for the ensuing year and to

authorize Directors to fix their remuneration 197,816,872 (99.9%) 115,061 (0.1%) Carried Number of Directors For Against Outcome Set the number of directors at eight (8) 197,929,428 (100.0%) 2,505 (0.0%) Carried Election of Directors For Withheld Outcome Elect the following nominees as

directors of the Company





Maurice Tagami 196,855,064 (99.5 %) 1,076,869 (0.5 %) Carried David Petroff 195,378,130 (98.7 %) 2,553,803 (1.3 %) Carried Daniel Myerson 196,039,211 (99.0 %) 1,892,722 (1.0 %) Carried Wayne Wouters 158,196,862 (79.9 %) 39,735,071 (20.1 %) Carried Majd Bakar 196,991,731 (99.5 %) 940,202 (0.5 %) Carried Jessica McDonald 196,890,064 (99.5 %) 1,041,869 (0.5 %) Carried Nancy Guay 196,970,065 (99.5 %) 961,868 (0.5 %) Carried Marie Inkster 196,889,164 (99.5 %) 1,042,769(0.5 %) Carried

A report on all items of business voted at the Meeting has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company, committed to supporting a greener future and empowering communities while creating value for our stakeholders. The McIlvenna Bay project is located within the documented traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, comprises the infrastructure and works related to development activities of the Company, and hosts the McIlvenna Bay Deposit and Tesla Zone. The Company also owns the Bigstone Deposit, a resource-development stage deposit located 25 km southwest of the McIlvenna Bay Property.

The McIlvenna Bay Deposit is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. The McIlvenna Bay Property sits just 65 km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225 km.

The McIlvenna Bay Deposit is the largest undeveloped VHMS deposit in the region. The Company filed its NI 43-101 compliant 2025 Technical Report on the McIlvenna Bay Project, Saskatchewan, Canada (the "2025 Technical Report") on March 12, 2025, with an effective date and report date of March 12, 2025, outlining a mineral resource in respect of the McIlvenna Bay Deposit estimated at 38.6 Mt grading 2.02% CuEq in the Indicated category and an additional 4.5 Mt grading 1.71% CuEq in the Inferred category. Investors are encouraged to consult the full text of the 2025 Technical Report which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

The Company's head office is located at 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 1T2. Common Shares of the Company are listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol "FOM" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FMCXF".

SOURCE Foran Mining Corporation