Inspiration Energy Applies for Drill Permit at Rottenstone North Gold Project

Vancouver, May 9, 2025 - Inspiration Energy Corp. (CSE: ISP) (WKN: A40GPX) (OTC Pink: ISPNF) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a drill permit application to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for its 100% owned Rottenstone North Gold Project (the "Project"), located in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, approximately 115 kilometers North of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The Project consists of 1 mineral claim covering approximately 4,512 hectares.

Inspiration's Project is directly northwest and borders Ramp Metals Inc.'s (TSX-V: RAMP) Rottenstone SW gold project (Figure 1) which reported multiple gold zones from discovery hole Ranger-01 that included 73.55 g/t Au and 19.50 g/t Ag over 7.5 metres from 227 m, including 182 g/t Au and 60.8 g/t Ag over 1.5 m from 230.0 metres (Ramp Metals news release dated June 17, 2024). In December 2024, Ramp Metals Inc. also announced very encouraging news, stating they had discovered new target zones on their discovery. One of these new zones, the Rush target, is directly bordering Inspiration's Project. Inspiration management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Inspiration may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of similar mineralization on the Company's properties.

The Project is located within the Rottenstone Domain, a regional northeast-southwest geological corridor, that includes the past producing Rottenstone nickel-copper-platinum group elements-gold mine (Ni-Cu-PGE-Au), which from 1965-1968 produced some 26,057 tonnes of high-grade grading 3.28% Ni, 1.83% Cu and 9.63 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index #09587).

"This is a significant step for Inspiration and a signal of renewed focus on the growth of the Company," stated Charles Desjardins, CEO of Inspiration. "New targets uncovered by Ramp Metals right up against our Project potentially bode well for our upcoming drill programs, upon approval of our drill permit applications. This Gold Project is at the right address in Saskatchewan, which is one of the most business and mining friendly regions in the world. We look forward to getting drill equipment and boots on the ground, especially in light of this new discovery right at our border. Now that we have closed two financings, the Company is going to embark on work and marketing programs starting this month. These are very exciting times for Inspiration."

Rottenstone North Gold Project





Figure 1. Location of Inspiration's Rottenstone North Gold Project relative to Ramp Metals Inc.'s discovery drill hole (Ranger-01) and the historical Rottenstone Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Mine, Saskatchewan.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11094/251428_3d23a4a6f4a1cb62_001full.jpg

National Instrument 43-101 disclosure

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo. (#0183), and Independent Advisor to the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

References

Certain contents of this release were obtained from the on-line mineral assessment file system in Saskatchewan, which provides access to non-confidential mineral assessment files, allowing users to search and explore valuable information related to mineral exploration and mining.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251428