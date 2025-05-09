Giant Mining Begins Drilling AI-Designed Fifth Hole at 2025 Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project with ExploreTech

VANCOUVER - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) (CSE:BFG.WT.A) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling of Hole MHB-36 ("MHB-36") is underway. MHB-36 is the fifth hole of the 2025 diamond core drilling program (the "Core Program"), currently underway at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit ("Majuba Hill") in Pershing County, Nevada.



Figure 1. MHB-36 Drill Hole Location

As previously reported, the fifth drill hole is planned to a total depth (TD) of 1,000 feet, inclined at 70 degrees from horizontal, on an azimuth of 220°. The hole was designed by Exploration Technologies ("ExploreTech") using its proprietary AI-assisted geophysical modeling system to target a high-potential resistivity anomaly delineated in the southern sector of the project area. Upon completion of these five drill holes, the Company's cumulative exploration and development drilling will exceed 88,000 feet, providing a significantly enhanced geological and geophysical dataset for refining the deposit model and informing subsequent resource estimation.

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining, commented: We're excited by the progress of the 2025 drill program and the decision to add this fifth hole at Majuba Hill. Designed with ExploreTech's AI, the hole targets a high-potential southern resistivity anomaly. Majuba Hill's scale and potential continue to impress, and this phase of drilling is critical to unlocking further value for our shareholders. With the growing demand for domestic U.S. copper, the timing couldn't be better. Our team has never been more confident in advancing Majuba Hill's full potential."

As previously stated, the primary objective of the Core Program is to expand the known zones of copper mineralization at Majuba Hill and advance the project toward a new Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE").

Tyler Hall, President of ExploreTech, stated: "After close collaboration with the Giant Mining team, we launched a sophisticated computational workflow that ran continuously for a week, using powerful cloud computing with Majuba's extensive geophysical and geological data. Our proprietary Engine AI system tested thousands of models to pinpoint the most promising targets and optimize drill trajectories, in conjunction with the Giant Mining team. This approach not only improves drilling efficiency but also allows for continuous refinement as new data comes in. We're excited to see the Engine in action at Majuba and look forward to the drilling results in the coming weeks. It's been a pleasure working alongside the talented team at Giant Mining to help unlock the full potential of the Majuba Mountain project."

Figure 2: Majuba Hill 2025 Actual and Proposed Drill Hole Locations

About Exploration Technologies Inc.

ExploreTech's AI approach is specifically designed to combine surface geology and drilling results with computationally intensive remodeling of existing geophysical datasets to optimize targeting of covered targets. The process quickly generates thousands of solutions that cluster on the best fits between the geological and geophysical data and then generates drillhole trajectories designed to cut those clusters most effectively.

ExploreTech first combines the geological concept with AI geophysical simulation to identify and locate where the source of a geophysical anomaly actually lies. This is done by testing thousands of possible explanations (models) for anomalies measured at the surface and selecting only those that closely match the real-world geophysics. The selected models of the combined geology and geophysics cluster around the most likely location of the anomaly. The program then evaluates the clusters in three dimensions to determine the optimal drilling trajectory to pierce as many of the target anomalies as possible. The entire process can be rerun as drill results for specific targets, or additional geophysical surveying, adds new information allowing improved vectoring to the best mineralized parts of a given ore system. This use of AI to reveal and reinforce target anomalies in existing geophysical datasets is a significant new exploration tool and has already been applied in several cases, some are viewable at www.exploretech.ai.

The Company will provide regular updates as the drill program progresses, including assay results, geological observations, and any significant developments encountered during drilling. These updates will keep shareholders and stakeholders informed on the advancement of the Majuba Hill project and its potential to support a future resource estimate.

Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:

Location: Nevada, USA - a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies. Project Size: 9,684 Acres Infrastructure: The Majuba Hill property is 113 road km (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 km (156 miles) northeast of Reno. Access is by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, and traveling westward 23 miles. People, Roads, Power and Water are the basic elements when considering infrastructure and Majuba Hill already has a solid infrastructure foundation for building a large facility which will provide significant savings compared to more remote projects History: Historical Producer Drilling: Approximately 88,795 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs. Mineralization: The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu - Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects. Expandability: The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions. Fully Financed: Secured funding for 2025 Drilling Campaign

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.

The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward?looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward?looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward?looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward?looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

