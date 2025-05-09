Argyle Resources Corp. Advances Silica Exploration Program at Matapedia Property with Extensive Geochemical and Optical Characterization

Calgary, May 9, 2025 - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of phase 1 of its regional lithogeochemical and mineral characterization campaign at its Matapédia property, located in the St. Moise region of eastern Québec.

The Company, in collaboration with research teams from Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS"), crushed and analyzed 157 rock samples collected across the central and eastern portions of the property. The samples underwent thorough geological characterization, including photography, density measurements, magnetic susceptibility, colorimetry, and hyperspectral reflectance analysis.

This extensive data collection aims to establish a robust database to support geochemical interpretations and guide exploration strategies. Specifically, the Company is focused on identifying and delineating high-purity silica zones, a critical input in high-tech and industrial applications.

"By integrating lithogeochemical data with optical and spectral measurements, we are building a comprehensive toolkit for mapping silica-rich zones using satellite and drone imagery," said Marc Richer-Lafleche, project leader at the INRS and advisor to the Company. "This will allow our field teams to make real-time decisions and prioritize high-purity targets more effectively."

In addition to the fieldwork, portable X-ray fluorescence ("XRF") analyses were conducted on the same 157 samples in February and March 2025. These analyses focused on identifying key silica impurities such as Fe₂O₃, TiO₂, K₂O, Al₂O₃, and CaO.

Given the stratigraphic context, which includes dolomitic and limestone formations, several samples were also studied for their economic potential outside of silica extraction.

INRS also processed a 150 kg bulk sample and four additional 25 kg bulk samples at its pilot plant facility in St-Lambert-de-Lauzon. These will undergo particle size distribution and mineralogical testing to evaluate and optimize purification processes, a critical step in preparing silica for industrial markets.

Figure 1: Crushed samples from Matapedia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/251383_36a75ca9b4e32a29_001full.jpg

Finally, the Company completed a geological, petrophysical, and optical study of 216 samples collected from 11 distinct lines intersecting large quartzite outcrops at Matapedia. These samples are being evaluated for their suitability as a source of industrial silica and will inform the selection for the potential of a site for a future quarry on the property.

"This multi-disciplinary approach is key to unlocking the economic potential of our silica assets in Quebec," added Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle. "Our investment in data-driven exploration guides Argyle towards being positioned at the forefront of high-purity silica exploration in Canada."

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapédia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite silica projects in Québec, Canada. The Company also owns 100% of the Clay Howell rare earth element project in Ontario. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P.Geo., Director, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release, acting as the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Jeffrey Stevens'

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Argyle expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Argyle based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Argyle's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Argyle does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251383