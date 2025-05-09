Val-d'Or Mining Announces $1,325,000 Private Placement Financing

Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) (the "Company") announces that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement offering pursuant to which it will issue up to 26,500,000 Units at a per Unit price of $0.05 for gross proceeds of up to $1,325,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one non-transferable share purchase warrant entitling the purchase of one common share at a per share price of $0.075 for 24 months from the date of issuance of the securities.

Directors and/or officers of the Company may participate in the offering. Participation by insiders constitutes a related party transaction under Policy 5.9 of the Exchange and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company will avail itself of the exemptions contained in section 5.5(c) of MI 61-101 (distribution of securities for cash) for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement and Section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the securities distributed in connection with the offering, and the consideration received by the Company for those securities will not exceed $2,500,000.

Funds raised pursuant to this offering will be used for the advancement of the Company's projects and for general corporate purposes.

Finder's fees in amounts to be determined may be payable to persons who introduce the Company to subscribers to the offering.

The offering is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing of the offering in accordance with applicable securities legislation and Exchange policies.

About Val-d'Or Mining Corporation

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).

The Company has expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in early-stage exploration. The mineral commodities of interest are broad, and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners with the technical expertise and financial capacity to conduct more advanced exploration projects.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251423