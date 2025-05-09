NexGen Files Management Information Circular in Connection with Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, May 9, 2025 - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce it has mailed a Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular to Shareholders of record as of May 1 2025 in connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Shareholders are encouraged to read the meeting materials including the Management Information Circular that provides a detailed analysis of important considerations for voting at the meeting. These materials have been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) and are available on our website at (www.nexgenenergy.ca/investor-center/)

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following matters:

Elect directors for the ensuing year including a new proposed member of the Board of Directors, Sharon Birkett; Approve the continuation of the Company's Stock Option Plan, reducing the rolling maximum from 20% to 10% of outstanding common shares; Re-appoint KPMG as independent auditor of the Company and authorize the directors to fix their remunerations; and Set the number of directors at ten;

The Board of Directors of NexGen recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of all proposed items.

Meeting Access and Location:

Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/GZY52aQ2oyj

Conference Call Dial-In:

To join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register yourself and be connected into the conference call automatically or dial direct.

https://emportal.ink/44603lB

Conference ID: 04817

North American Toll Free: 1-888-699-1199

Australia: 61-280-171-385

Hong Kong: 852-5808-0636 Location: NexGen Energy Ltd. Corporate Office

Suite 3150, 1021 West Hastings St.

Vancouver, BC Canada

Participants of the webcast and conference call will be able to participate in the Q&A session following the formal business of the Meeting and presentation.

How to Vote

Please submit your vote well in advance of the proxy deposit deadline of

2:00p.m. (Pacific Time) on Friday June 13, 2025.

Shareholder Information and Questions

NexGen shareholders who have questions about the Management Information Circular, or require assistance with voting their shares can contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent:

TMX Investor Solutions Inc.,

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

