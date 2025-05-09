Menü Artikel
Hot Chili Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project in Chile

15:00 Uhr  |  CNW

PERTH, May 9, 2025 - Hot Chili Ltd. ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (ASX: HCH) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report for its Costa Fuego copper-gold project in Chile.

The report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 with an effective date of March 27, 2025 (the "Technical Report"), was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). It is available for review on both SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).

The Technical Report supports the news release dated 27 March 2025 announcing the results of the pre-feasibility study in respect of the Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project. There are no material differences between the Technical Report and the information disclosed in the news release dated 27 March 2025.

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX and TSXV.

Hot Chili's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Christian Easterday is responsible for this announcement and has provided sign-off for release to the ASX and TSXV.

Technical Information

Scientific and technical information in this Announcement has been reviewed and approved by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director of Hot Chili Limited who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. For further information on Costa Fuego please see the Technical Report.

For more information please contact:

Christian Easterday

Managing Director - Hot Chili

Tel: +61 8 9315 9009

Email: admin@hotchili.net.au

Carol Marinkovich

Company Secretary - Hot Chili

Tel: +61 8 9315 9009

Email: admin@hotchili.net.au

Graham Farrell

Investor & Public Relations (Canada)

Email: graham@hotchili.net.au

or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hot-chili-files-ni-43-101-technical-report-for-the-costa-fuego-copper-gold-project-in-chile-302451114.html

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited


Mineninfo

Hot Chili Ltd.

Hot Chili Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A3DDPX
AU0000HCHAX9
www.hotchili.net.au
