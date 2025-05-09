Alcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA; ASX: AAI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock and Series A convertible preferred stock, to be paid on June 6, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 20, 2025.
About Alcoa Corporation
Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people, and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.
