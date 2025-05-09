Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 9, 2025 - Franco-Nevada Corp. announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.











Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Against % Against David Harquail 148,559,616 97.47 % 3,861,770 2.53 % Paul Brink 152,098,450 99.79 % 322,937 0.21 % Tom Albanese 148,342,137 97.32 % 4,079,249 2.68 % Hugo Dryland 152,357,166 99.96 % 64,224 0.04 % Derek W. Evans 137,860,506 90.45 % 14,560,878 9.55 % Dr. Catharine Farrow 151,539,889 99.42 % 881,498 0.58 % Maureen Jensen 151,188,943 99.19 % 1,232,443 0.81 % Jennifer Maki 151,741,349 99.55 % 680,037 0.45 % Daniel Malchuk 152,341,370 99.95 % 80,018 0.05 % Jacques Perron 149,878,477 98.33 % 2,542,910 1.67 %

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company, with the most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

