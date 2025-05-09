Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY) (K8J0) Closes First Tranche of Financing

Vancouver, May 9, 2025 - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has closed its first tranche of the Non-Brokered Financing. Pursuant to the first tranche, Antimony Resources Issued 2,550,000 common shares at a price of $0.08 for gross proceeds of $204,000 and 2,550,000 warrants exercisable at $0.16 for 2 years from the closing date. No Finders Fee was paid. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering for corporate development, marketing, and general working capital.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: AYMY) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in two antimony projects in New Brunswick - Bald Hill and Antimony 2.0. The Bald Hill Project is the site of a high-grade antimony deposit with mineralization defined over a distance of 500 meters and additional intersections of antimony for a further 1 km along strike.

Antimony Resources' management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. Antimony Resources intends to conduct exploration campaigns on each of its optioned properties with a goal of finding one or more minable resources. We are focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

