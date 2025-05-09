Alaris Announces the Trustee Election Results from its Unitholder Meeting

CALGARY, May 09, 2025 - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX:AD.UN) is pleased to announce the results of voting on the election of trustees at its annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 9, 2025. Each nominee trustee recommended by management and listed in the Trust's information circular and proxy statement dated March 20, 2025, was elected as a trustee for a term ending at the next annual meeting of unitholders. The results of the voting for each individual trustee are set forth below:

Trustee For Withhold Peter Grosskopf 10,302,433 (99.18%) 85,658 (0.82%) Stephen King 10,315,001 (99.30%) 73,090 (0.70%) Robert Bertram 9,990,402 (96.17%) 397,689 (3.83%) Sophia Langlois 10,004,440 (96.31%) 383,651 (3.69%) Kim Lynch Proctor 10,006,357 (96.33%) 381,734 (3.67%) Felix-Etienne Lebel 10,287,127 (99.03%) 100,964 (0.97%) Sarah Hughes 10,298,610 (99.14%) 89,481 (0.86%)

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Alaris' profile later today.

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

P: (403) 260-1457

ir@alarisequity.com

About Alaris:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, invests in a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") primarily through structured equity. The primary goal of our structured equity investments is to deliver stable and predictable returns to our unitholders through both cash distributions and capital appreciation. This strategy is enhanced by common equity positions, which allow us to generate returns in alignment with the founders of our Private Company Partners.