Nutrien Announces Mark Thompson as a Speaker at the BMO Farm to Market Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Mark Thompson, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Farm to Market Conference on Thursday, May 15 at 11:00am EDT.
The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events
About Nutrien
Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.
