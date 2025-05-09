Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Nutrien Announces Mark Thompson as a Speaker at the BMO Farm to Market Conference

20:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Mark Thompson, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Farm to Market Conference on Thursday, May 15 at 11:00am EDT.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.



Contact

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Nutrien Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DWB8
CA67077M1086
www.nutrien.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap