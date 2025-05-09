Spark Energy Minerals Reports Encouraging Rare Earth Element Results from Its Caladão Target at the Arapaima Project in Brazil

Vancouver, May 9, 2025 - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce highly encouraging rare earth element (REE) surface sampling results from reconnaissance exploration over its Caladão Target within Spark's flagship 64,352-hectare Arapaima Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley. The Caladão Target is strategically located over the highly prospective Caladão Granite and is contiguous with Axel REE Limited's (ASX: AXL) project.

Exploration Highlights:

Spark's Caladão Target comprises a package of contiguous exploration tenements covering an area of ~4,000-hectares, equivalent in area and underlying geology to adjacent tenements held by Axel REE Limited who recently reported they are advancing their REE - Gallium Discovery towards a maiden resource (see Axel REE press releases dated 19/03/2025 and 24/03/ 2025).

Results from 30 stream sediment samples collected by Spark's expert geological team from sub-basins draining the Caladão Granite reported anomalous REE values, including a highly anomalous peak value of 6,417ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) with 11 samples reporting values >1,000ppm TREO.

Additional results from 36 soil samples from preliminary regional soil sampling lines across the Caladão Granite also reported highly anomalous REE results, including a peak value of 3,041 ppm TREO, with a total of 4 samples reporting > 2,000 ppm TREO and 14 samples reporting >1,000 ppm TREO. These soil samples also reported anomalous Gallium values with a peak of 94.07 ppm Ga 2 O 3 .

Spark's REE and Gallium results from early-stage surface exploration to date clearly confirms the potential of the Caladão Granite and the laterites overlaying clay-rich saprolite zones as an emerging hub for critical mineral resource exploration. Spark's exploration has demonstrated REE and Gallium values comparable to those historically reported by neighbouring Axel REE during their early exploration phases.

The exploration results from both Spark and Axel REE firmly establish the Caladão Granite region - located immediately contiguous with Brazil's renowned "Lithium Valley" - as a rapidly emerging district for rare earth mineralization.

Figure 1: Caladão REE - Gallium Target relative to its extensive 64 kHa Tenement package and the company's priority lithium targets Agua Branca, Groto do Maquém and Cruzeta.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/251554_sparkfig1.1.jpg

Figure 2: Location of Spark's Caladão REE - Gallium Target Tenement package (blue) relative to Axel REE adjacent Tenement package (green) in the Lithium Valley, Brazil. The extent of the highly prospective Caladão Granite itself is coloured in orange.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/251554_bf9cd60d64588a4d_009full.jpg

Figure 3: Recent stream sediment and soil sampling results reported over Spark's Caladão REE - Gallium Target and Tenement package relative to Axel REE reported results from their adjacent Caladão (same name) and Tenement package. The extent of the highly prospective Caladão Granite itself is coloured in orange.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/251554_bf9cd60d64588a4d_010full.jpg

Jon Hill, Director of Spark Energy Minerals, commented: "Our team began with the mission of identifying high-quality lithium targets in our area. Encouraged by the successes of Axel REE, our neighbour to the southeast, exploring for rare earth elements, we also focused on rare earth elements in the interpretation of stream sediment and soil samples in this section, which we call "Caladão." Our surface sample results from equivalent geology compare very favourably with those reported by Axel REE. With Spark's concessions covering more than 4,000 hectares of the Caladão granite (based on mapped outcrop, laterite cover, and geophysical results), we are very encouraged by the material potential in these areas."

Caladão Target - Soil Samples

Results for 36 soil samples collected from four regional soil sampling profiles across the Caladão Granite within Sparks tenements are presented below in Table 1.

In the area, sampling the Caladão Granite is capped by a pronounced regolith profile up to 50m in thickness comprising an upper ferruginous lateritic horizon rich in Aluminum and Gallium up to 20m in thickness and a lower saprolite-clay horizon, which is highly enriched in REE as reported by Axel REE.

The preliminary regional soil sampling lines across the Caladão Granite also reported highly anomalous REE results, including a peak value of 3,041ppm TREO, with a total of 4 samples reporting >2,000ppm TREO and 14 samples reporting >1,000ppm TREO (range 101.06 - 3,041.56ppm TREO).

Additionally, the soil samples also reported anomalous Gallium values with a peak of 94.07ppm Ga 2 O 3 (range 29.55 - 94.07ppm Ga 2 O 3 ). These results confirm that the above geological context is prospective for both REE and Gallium over an extensive area underlain by the Caladão Granite.

Table 1: Results from 36 soil samples collected by spark along 3 regional traverses across the Caladão Granite within Spark's Tenements.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/251554_sparktable1.jpg

Caladão Target - Stream Sediment Samples

Results for 30 soil samples collected from sub-drainage basins draining the northern margin Caladão Granite within Spark's tenements are presented below in Table 2.

These results reported anomalous REE values including a highly anomalous peak value of 6,417 ppm TREO with 11 samples reporting values >1,000ppm TREO (range 92.10 - 6,417.48ppm TREO).

The regional scale soil traverses executed by Spark's geological team, the results of which are reported above, clearly define the source areas for the anomalous REE and Gallium reported from the stream sediment samples tabulated below.

Table 2: Results from 30 stream sediment samples collected by Spark along 3 regional traverses across the Caladão Granite within Spark's Tenements.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/251554_sparktable2.jpg

Forward Exploration Plan

Following these promising results, Spark is evaluating plans to accelerate its REE exploration activities alongside advancing its three primary lithium targets towards drill testing later in 2025, as outlined in previous announcements.

The company is evaluating follow-up exploration of this emerging REE - Gallium Target, which is sure to include regular but broad-spaced Lithogeochemistry via Auger / Air Core Drilling through the regolith profile across the tenement package.

The recent closing of a funding arrangement with Sorbie Capital strengthens Spark's financial position and supports the Company's dual focus on advancing lithium and REE exploration programs in this world-class address within Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Exploration of Spark's extensive 64,359-hectare tenement package will continue on three main fronts:

Continued first pass reconnaissance phase, geological mapping and stream sediment samples (61 sub-drainage basins remain to be sampled).

Follow up initiatives in the highly prospective Agua Branca, Groto do Maquém (lithium) and Caladão (rare earth elements) Priority Targets. With ongoing interpretation of the results to develop initial drill testing targets.

Plan more extensive programs in the Caladão region, including auger drilling to further delineate the potential of the prospective REE & gallium zone contiguous to Axel REE.

To date, the company has completed the following exploration work:

Geological Observations: 401

Pegmatite occurrences: 123

Artisanal workings: 66

Samples collected: 399

Pegmatite trends: 13

Sub-drainage basins sampled: 27

Sub-drainage basins remaining to be sampled 61

Eugene Hodgson, CEO & Director of Spark Energy Minerals, commented: "We are extremely encouraged by these early rare earth results, which confirm the exceptional prospectivity of our Caladão project. The fact that our early-stage results are comparable to those reported by Axel REE at a similar stage is very promising, especially given the recent success Axel has achieved. Combined with the widespread Gallium anomalies and our proximity to Brazil's Lithium Valley, Spark is uniquely positioned to advance multiple high-value critical mineral opportunities. With a strengthened balance sheet, we are excited to accelerate exploration and unlock the full potential of our projects."

QA/QC Protocols

Spark maintained full chain-of-custody control from sampling through to laboratory delivery, ensuring the reliability of the assay results. SGS Laboratory used QAQC protocols for blanks, standards and duplicates, the results of which are reported alongside the completed analysis.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill BSc Hons, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and a director of Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of battery metals and mineral assets, with a particular emphasis on its substantial interests in Brazil. The Company's flagship project is the Arapaima Lithium project spanning 64,359 hectares in Brazil's renowned Lithium Valley, one of the most prolific mining regions in the world. This region is rapidly gaining global recognition for its vast deposits of lithium and rare earth minerals, positioning Brazil as a critical player in the global energy transition.

