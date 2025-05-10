Venerable Ventures Announces Transfer to NEX Board from TSX Venture Exchange

Vancouver, May 9, 2025 - Venerable Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: VLV) (the "Company") announces that effective at the opening on May 13, 2025 the Company's exchange listing will be transferred to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange as a result of an inability to maintain the requirements for a TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 company in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.5. The trading symbol for the Company will change from VLV to VLV.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company continues to review opportunities that will qualify the Company to return to the TSX-V exchange.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
VENERABLE VENTURES LTD.
Alan MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 604.609.6110
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251598
