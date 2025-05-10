Imperial Reports Mount Polley Operations and Construction Activities Continue

VANCOUVER, May 09, 2025 - Imperial Metals Corp. ("Imperial") (TSX:III) notes that a number of third parties, including news agencies, have incorrectly reported that an injunction was granted in respect of the construction and operation of the tailings storage facility at Imperial's Mount Polley mine. Imperial confirms that no such injunction was granted. Normal operations of the mine and construction of a four-metre raise of the tailings storage facility will continue.

On May 8, 2025, Mr. Justice Weatherill of the Supreme Court of British Columbia heard an application for an interim injunction from Xat??ll First Nation regarding the decision to approve the aforementioned four-metre raise of the tailings storage facility. The Court adjourned the application until June 24, 2025 when both the underlying petition challenging the decision and the injunction will be heard and decided. Mount Polley Mining Corporation, Imperial's wholly-owned subsidiary, made clear at the hearing that although it continues with previously permitted use of the tailings storage facility, it did not anticipate needing to use the four-metre raise currently under construction until July 1, 2025 at the earliest, and agreed to provide an undertaking to the Court to that effect.

The result of yesterday's hearing was that the matter would be heard in June, 2025 and no injunction was issued.

