Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

VANCOUVER, May 9, 2025 - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below.

As previously announced, Peter Gillin, a long-serving director who had confirmed he would not be standing for re-election, sadly passed away last week. His contributions to the Board and to the organization as a whole were deeply valued and will be remembered with gratitude.

2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld George L. Brack 320,198,848 97.83 % 7,090,095 2.17 % Jaimie Donovan 323,374,043 98.80 % 3,914,900 1.20 % Chantal Gosselin 312,988,404 95.63 % 14,300,539 4.37 % Jeane Hull 322,832,980 98.64 % 4,455,963 1.36 % Glenn Ives 326,462,793 99.75 % 826,150 0.25 % Charles A. Jeannes 321,612,216 98.27 % 5,676,727 1.73 % Marilyn Schonberner 324,225,349 99.06 % 3,063,594 0.94 % Randy V.J. Smallwood 326,818,313 99.86 % 470,630 0.14 % Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan 324,453,056 99.13 % 2,835,887 0.87 %

The following matters were also approved by shareholders at the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 94.94% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

