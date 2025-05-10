Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters
VANCOUVER, May 9, 2025 - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below.
As previously announced, Peter Gillin, a long-serving director who had confirmed he would not be standing for re-election, sadly passed away last week. His contributions to the Board and to the organization as a whole were deeply valued and will be remembered with gratitude.
2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
George L. Brack
|
320,198,848
|
97.83 %
|
7,090,095
|
2.17 %
|
Jaimie Donovan
|
323,374,043
|
98.80 %
|
3,914,900
|
1.20 %
|
Chantal Gosselin
|
312,988,404
|
95.63 %
|
14,300,539
|
4.37 %
|
Jeane Hull
|
322,832,980
|
98.64 %
|
4,455,963
|
1.36 %
|
Glenn Ives
|
326,462,793
|
99.75 %
|
826,150
|
0.25 %
|
Charles A. Jeannes
|
321,612,216
|
98.27 %
|
5,676,727
|
1.73 %
|
Marilyn Schonberner
|
324,225,349
|
99.06 %
|
3,063,594
|
0.94 %
|
Randy V.J. Smallwood
|
326,818,313
|
99.86 %
|
470,630
|
0.14 %
|
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan
|
324,453,056
|
99.13 %
|
2,835,887
|
0.87 %
The following matters were also approved by shareholders at the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:
- the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 94.94% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-announces-election-of-directors-and-approval-of-special-matters-302451517.html
Contact
For further information, please contact: Investor Contact: Emma Murray, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com