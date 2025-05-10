Menü Artikel
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

00:25 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 9, 2025 - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below.

As previously announced, Peter Gillin, a long-serving director who had confirmed he would not be standing for re-election, sadly passed away last week. His contributions to the Board and to the organization as a whole were deeply valued and will be remembered with gratitude.

2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

George L. Brack

320,198,848

97.83 %

7,090,095

2.17 %

Jaimie Donovan

323,374,043

98.80 %

3,914,900

1.20 %

Chantal Gosselin

312,988,404

95.63 %

14,300,539

4.37 %

Jeane Hull

322,832,980

98.64 %

4,455,963

1.36 %

Glenn Ives

326,462,793

99.75 %

826,150

0.25 %

Charles A. Jeannes

321,612,216

98.27 %

5,676,727

1.73 %

Marilyn Schonberner

324,225,349

99.06 %

3,063,594

0.94 %

Randy V.J. Smallwood

326,818,313

99.86 %

470,630

0.14 %

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan

324,453,056

99.13 %

2,835,887

0.87 %

The following matters were also approved by shareholders at the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

  • the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 94.94% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-announces-election-of-directors-and-approval-of-special-matters-302451517.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.



Contact
For further information, please contact: Investor Contact: Emma Murray, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com
