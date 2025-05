Giant Mining Intersects ExploreTech-Predicted Mineralization, Indicating Potential Extension or New Discovery at Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2025 - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) (CSE:BFG.WT.A) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on Hole MHB-36 ("MHB-36"). MHB-36 is the fifth and final hole of the 2025 diamond core drilling program (the "Core Program"), at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit ("Majuba Hill") in Pershing County, Nevada. The hole was completed to 1100 feet (335.3 m). The Company further announces it is fully funded for a follow-on drill program at Majuba Hill.

Notably, Hole MHB-36 was strategically designed using Exploration Technologies, Inc. ("ExploreTech") and its proprietary probabilistic AI-driven geophysical modeling, significantly enhancing the Company's targeting capabilities for this phase of the program. ExploreTech's software automatically optimizes drill targeting-enabling companies to make smarter, faster, and more cost-effective drilling decisions.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: 3D Model of Majuba Hill, showing the five drill collars and summarized results for MHB-36. Right: Downhole plot of drilling results and ExploreTech prediction, showing predicted probability of sulfide mineralization and the true intersection (dashed grey).

MHB-36 intersected visual disseminated and vein-hosted chalcopyrite mineralization within the targeted breccia zone, beginning at a downhole depth of 650 ft (198 m). Mineralization was observed intermittently continuing beyond 905 ft (274.32 m).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: MHB-36/935 feet (285 m). Intrusive with disseminated chalcopyrite.

Figure 3: MHB-36/ 795 feet (242.3 m). Hornfelsed Auld Lang Syne Metasediments with Chalcopyrite in core box and close-up view.

As stated in the May 9, 2025 news release, the fifth drill hole originally targeted a depth of 1,000 ft (305 m), inclined at 70° with an azimuth of 220°. The hole was designed by ExploreTech using its proprietary AI-assisted geophysical modeling system to target a high-potential resistivity anomaly identified in the southern sector of the project area. Upon completion of these five drill holes, the Company's cumulative exploration and development drilling will exceed 88,000 ft (26,822 m), providing a significantly enhanced geological and geophysical dataset to refine the deposit model and guide subsequent resource estimation.

The intersection of the targeted mineralization, as predicted by ExploreTech's AI-assisted geophysical modeling, provides a critical foundation for optimizing the design of the Company's subsequent drill programs planned for 2025, 2026, and beyond.

Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Location for AI-Assisted Drill Hole Targeting for MHB-36 Designed by ExploreTech.

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining, commented: "The future is now. ExploreTech's cutting-edge AI technology, combined with the expertise of our technical team at Giant Mining, is transforming how we explore and unlock the full potential of Majuba Hill. The AI models predicted mineralization starting between 600 and 700 ft, and our team intersected the target zone within just 50 ft of those projections-a remarkable validation of this technology. Artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of mineral exploration and deposit development, not only in the U.S. but worldwide. We're proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, investing in innovation today that will drive success at Majuba Hill through 2026 and well beyond."

The primary objective of the Core Program is to expand the known zones of copper mineralization at Majuba Hill and advance the project toward a new Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE").

Tyler Hall, Co-Founder and President of ExploreTech, stated: "We are thrilled to see these drilling results; the nature of this new sulfide zone could link the breccias above with large porphyry style mineralization below. This step-out drillhole expands the potential at Majuba. Furthermore, with these results, ExploreTech's drilling recommendations have correctly intersected the source of geophysical anomalies 7 out of 7 times, and this marks the first time we are sharing real-world results with the broader public. We've repeatedly seen our Inverter and Driller tools, built on the ExploreTech Engine, improve interpretation timelines and drilling accuracy on multiple deposit styles, with multiple geophysical techniques. This collaboration with the Giant Mining team has not only delivered remarkable accuracy in targeting mineralization but is also setting the stage for continuous optimization as new drilling data is incorporated. We're proud to support Giant Mining as they advance Majuba Hill into 2026 and beyond, and we look forward to the discoveries that lie ahead."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5: Majuba Hill 2025 Drill Hole Locations.

About Exploration Technologies Inc.

ExploreTech's AI approach uses Inverter and Driller; two APIs built on top of The ExploreTech Engine cloud computing orchestration system. Inverter is specifically designed to combine surface geology and drilling results with computationally intensive modeling of existing geophysical datasets to optimize targeting of covered targets. Driller then generates drillhole trajectories designed to cut those clusters most effectively.

ExploreTech first combines the geological concept with AI geophysical simulation to identify and locate where the source of a geophysical anomaly actually lies. This is done by testing thousands of possible explanations (models) for anomalies measured at the surface and selecting only those that closely match the real-world geophysics. The selected models of the combined geology and geophysics cluster around the most likely location of the anomaly. The program then evaluates the clusters in three dimensions to determine the optimal drilling trajectory to pierce as many of the target anomalies as possible. The entire process can be rerun as drill results for specific targets, or additional geophysical surveying, adds new information allowing improved vectoring to the best mineralized parts of a given ore system. This use of AI to reveal and reinforce target anomalies in existing geophysical datasets is a significant new exploration tool and has already been applied in several cases, some are viewable at www.exploretech.ai.

The Company will provide regular updates as the drill program progresses, including assay results, geological observations, and any significant developments encountered during drilling. These updates will keep shareholders and stakeholders informed on the advancement of the Majuba Hill project and its potential to support a future resource estimate.

Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:

Location: Nevada, USA - a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies. Project Size: 9,684 Acres Infrastructure: The Majuba Hill property is 113 road km (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 km (156 miles) northeast of Reno. Access is by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, and traveling westward 23 miles. People, Roads, Power and Water are the basic elements when considering infrastructure and Majuba Hill already has a solid infrastructure foundation for building a large facility which will provide significant savings compared to more remote projects History: Historical Producer Drilling: Approximately 88,795 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs. Mineralization: The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu - Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects. Expandability: The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions. Fully Financed: Secured funding for 2025 Drilling Campaign

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.

The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward?looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward?looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward?looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward?looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

