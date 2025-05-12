EQS-News: New opportunity for a multi-million ounce gold project!

Sranan Gold has excellent prospects of repeating the success of Founders Metals!

Sranan Gold (WKN A416C1 / CSE SRAN) is the youngest of the exploration companies operating in Suriname, but it is also the one with the strongest local roots. Its experienced team is largely identical to the team that was behind the early success of Founders Metals.

However, Sranan also has the right shareholders, led by the Metals Group with John Williamson at the helm. The Metals Group combines a high level of geological expertise with access to capital. In addition, it has a highly promising project that has been a center for small-scale mining for years and was explored by Iamgold through drilling in the 2010s. At the time, Iamgold had already identified a 600-meter-long mineralized corridor along the Poeketi-Randy gold trend. The latest investigations using lidar technology have now shown that this section probably represents only a fraction of the project's true potential.

The next multi-million ounce gold opportunity!

