Copper Fox Provides Update on Schaft Creek Project

Calgary, May 12, 2025 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received from Teck Resources Ltd. ("Teck") reports on Environmental Baseline Studies completed over the past two years for the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV"). Teck is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The findings of these studies provide specific data on the environmental, hydrogeological, and surface water quality parameters of the Schaft Creek project. These studies were completed by Tahltan ERM Environmental Management, a joint venture partnership between TNDC and ERM Consultants Canada Ltd., a leading global provider of environmental resource management services that conducts studies in keeping with the cultural and social traditions of the Tahltan Nation."

Archeological and Cultural Heritage Studies

This report summarizes the results of an Archeological Impact Assessment (AIA) completed pursuant to the Heritage Conservation Act under permit issued by the BC Ministry of Forests. The AIA included an assessment of revisions to the previously assessed project footprint including within the proposed Rock Storage areas and Tailing Storage facility and associated infrastructure. The AIA located several new archeological sites and revisited several previously identified sites. The report included general recommendations by the Registered Archaeologist, and in consultation with the Tahltan Central Government, and are expected to be implemented in future programs.

Surface Water and Hydrology Studies

This report reviews the historical results of water sampling programs completed since 2005 and new water sampling programs completed from 2021 to the end of 2024. The objectives of this report were to compile the cumulative surface water quality data and characterize the baseline surface water quality for streams in the project area while comparing this data to provincial and federal water quality guidelines for the protection of freshwater aquatic life.

Hydrogeological Studies

This report summarizes the results of the cumulative hydrogeological baseline data collection program for the period of September 2023 to July 2024. Baseline monitoring programs were completed on the project since 2007 and were used to provide background information for the current baseline monitoring program. Ground water levels were found to be generally close to surface and flow patterns are largely controlled by topography. The groundwater quality is characterized as neutral to slightly basic pH levels (ranging from 7.0 to 8.5) indicating high alkalinity and potential buffering capacity of the subsurface. Local exceedances of provincial and federal water quality guidelines for the protection of freshwater aquatic life were identified in several portions of the study area for fluorine, aluminum, arsenic, and iron.

Fish and Fish Habitat Studies

This study summarizes the results from the 2023-2024 fish and fish habitat baseline studies. The objectives of this report were to update fish habitat and fish community data at selected sites to confirm information gathered in previous years throughout the project area. No fish were observed during the study period in Skeeter Lake or Snipe Lake, which are in close proximity to proposed infrastructure. The presence of kokanee was confirmed in Mess Lake located approximately twelve kilometers northeast of the Schaft Creek deposit.

Meteorological and Glacier Monitoring reports detailing studies completed over the past two years were also received and are still under review.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on Tier 1 copper projects in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, AZ, the 100% interest in the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

