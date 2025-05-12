Awalé Hits 5.2 g/t Gold over 15 Metres Among Multiple High-Grade Intercepts at the Empire Target, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

15m @ 5.2 g/t gold from 215m downhole in hole OEDD-127

16m @ 3.0 g/t gold from 44m in hole OEDD-114

19m @ 2.3 g/t gold from 76m in hole OEDD-124

39m @ 1.4 g/t gold from 97m in hole OEDD-126

Notable previous results include 15m @ 13.1 g/t gold in hole OEDD-24

Empire is a high-grade target on a 20 km-long corridor located 3 km from Charger

Toronto, May 12, 2025 - Awalé Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from 1,168m of diamond drilling in six holes at the high-grade Empire target, Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire. Empire had not been drilled since 2020, and Awalé was excited to return to this highly prospective target, located just 2.5 kilometres from the Charger discovery. These two nearby zones are part of four discoveries made to date at the Project, underscoring its district-scale potential.

All holes intersected significant mineralization, including OEDD-127 which returned 15m @ 5.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") from 215m, including 10m @ 7.5 g/t Au from 215m. This intercept is significant as it is located at a similar depth to hole OEDD-15 and shows the potential of further high-grade mineralization at depth on the Empire zone.

The updated geology model also suggests that other zones may be open to the southeast. Exploration to date has covered only 5 km of Empire's 20 km trend, with significant potential for further expansion. In this program, the Company targeted the top 120 vertical metres to refine the structural model of the discovery and drill hole OEDD-127 has extended down plunge mineralization to a vertical depth of approximately 200m.

"Empire was Awalé's first high-grade gold discovery, and we're excited to resume drilling where we left off with significant mineralization similar in nature to our previous programs in 2019 and 2020. We are particularly happy to see the result of 5.2 g/t gold over 15 metres in OEDD-127 demonstrating that the system remains open at depth, with our new interpretation indicating further expansion potential along strike to the southeast. Bringing Empire back into play reinforces our confidence in the district-scale potential of the Odienné Project," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

How Empire Fits into Odienné

Empire is Awalé's first discovery from the first drill program on the Odienné Project in 2019. It is a high-grade gold discovery that sits within a 20 km WNW (west-northwest) trending structure corridor, and 2.5 km south of the Charger discovery. The Company has now demonstrated that the Odienné Project lies within a large plumbing system where multiple discoveries have been made. Taken together, these discoveries form the potential for a mining camp where multiple sites would feed a central processing facility, Empire is a high-grade discovery that is part of this vision.

Background on Empire

Previous drilling highlighted below confirmed robust mineralization extending to 125m vertical depth, with high-grade gold intercepts remaining open at depth and along strike. The Empire Main discovery is characterized by multiphase deformation, alteration, and veining with early potassic alteration +/- Au and pyrite, calc silicate alteration (rare garnet, clinopyroxene, and pyrrhotite), carbonate and silica sericite alteration. The observed free gold is likely late and associated with the final silica-carbonate-sericite phase. Prior to the Newmont exploration agreement, Awalé drilled 8,377m in 68 holes over multiple phases at Empire.

Highlights from the previous Empire drill campaigns included:

OEDD-01: 18.15m @ 4.9 g/t Au from 40m downhole

OEDD-02: 27m @ 3.1 g/t Au from 43.2m downhole

OEDD-09: 17m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 40m downhole

OERC-21: 18m @ 3 g/t Au from 97m downhole and 2m @ 15.5 g/t Au from 111m downhole

OEDD-24: 15m @ 13.1 g/t Au from 69m downhole

OEDD-18: 11m @ 4.9 g/t Au from 40m downhole

OEDD-16: 17m @ 3.5 g/t Au from 86m downhole

OEDD-32: 22m @ 3.8 g/t Au from 92m downhole

OEDD-31: 16m @ 2 g/t Au from 45m downhole

OEDD-37: 68m @ 2.4 g/t Au from surface (0m)

Details on Empire's previous drill results are available in news releases date February 26, 2020, October 28, 2020, and December 15, 2020.

Table 1: Significant intercepts and collar details for all 6 drill holes from this news release

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Composite

Trigger

(g/t) Easting Northing RL_M Azim-True Dip EOH_M OEDD0114 0 6.5 6.5 4.0 0.5 647,497 1,030,232 474 0 -55 152.35 including 3 5 2 11.6 5













14 15.5 1.5 1.1 0.5













20.5 21 0.5 0.7 0.5













35 36 1 0.6 0.5













44 60 16 3.0 0.5











including 49 54 5 5.3 5











and 53 54 1 16.1 10













77 78 1 1.0 0.5













92 93 1 12.3 0.5











OEDD0116 24 34 10 1.0 0.5 647,458 1,030,246 474 0 -55 167.24

40 62 22 1.5 0.5











including 46 51 5 3.3 2











and 46 47 1 6.4 5











and 48 49 1 7.1 5













66 68 2 1.3 0.5











OEDD0117 0 8 8 0.8 0.5 647,421 1,030,252 472 0 -55 116.23

13 14 1 0.5 0.5













19 20 1 3.4 0.5













29 30 1 5.8 0.5













35 36 1 2.7 0.5













40 41 1 0.8 0.5













47 49 2 1.4 0.5











OEDD0124 36 37 1 1.0 0.5 647,395 1,030,209 472 0 -55 209.15

55 64 9 0.6 0.5













69 70 1 0.5 0.5













76 95 19 2.3 0.5











including 83 87 4 6.1 2











and 83 84 1 18.7 5











and 93 95 2 6.6 2











and 93 94 1 9.7 5













102 103 1 1.1 0.5













109 110 1 1.1 0.5











OEDD0126 8 9.5 1.5 0.8 0.5 647,459 1,030,192 475 0 -55 230.1

42 44 2 6.6 0.5











including 43 44 1 11.6 10













50 51 1 0.5 0.5













97 136 39 1.4 0.5











including 115 132 17 2.7 2











and 119 120 1 21.7 10













145 150 5 8.3 0.5











including 145 146 1 24.4 10











and 147 148 1 13.5 10











OEDD0127 102 109 7 0.8 0.5 647,472 1,030,138 475 0 -55 293.15

118 119 1 0.7 0.5













123 124 1 0.8 0.5













144 146 2 3.0 0.5













164 165 1 0.7 0.5













175 176 1 0.5 0.5













183 191 8 0.7 0.5













201 202 1 1.4 0.5













210 211 1 0.6 0.5













215 230 15 5.2 0.5











including 215 225 10 7.5 2











and 215 216 1 27.2 10











and 220 221 1 15.6 10













237 239 2 2.3 0.5













253 267 14 0.5 0.5













271 273 2 1.7 0.5













About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont").

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for geochemistry samples is being carried out at the independent ALS Laboratories in Ghana and Ireland, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by ALS from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Ireland where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis. Fire Assay results above 5 g/t are routinely screen fire assayed and those results used in reported intervals. Sampled core is dominantly NQ diameter sampled at 1 metre intervals, with HQ diameter in pre collars sampled at 0.5 to 1.5m intervals depending on recovery. All sampling is half core.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the Empire target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.5 g/t Au trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 2 g/t, 5 g/t and 10 g/t Au trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 1 contains a list of all Empire holes reported in this release. True widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

Au Gold g/t Grams per tonne km Kilometres km2 Kilometres square m Metres

