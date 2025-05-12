Gladiator Intersects 14m @ 3.13% Copper and 0.69 g/t Gold, Extending High-Grade Copper-Gold Mineralization at Cowley Park to the North-East by 250m

SUMMARY

Vancouver, May 12, 2025 - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") has received assay results from a further five holes from its recently completed 23 hole (4,377m) phase 1 drill program at Cowley Park. Drilling was designed to target strike extensions to previously identified high-grade copper skarn mineralization (CPG-047: 98m @ 1.49% Cu incl. 14m @ 7.67% Cu1) with recent results extending mineralization by at least 250m of strike and drilled to a depth of more than 200m down dip.

Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth and is the focus of drilling which recommenced last week.

Significant mineralized intercepts include:

CPG-070D1 returned 49.5m @ 1.17% Cu from 57.5m plus 0.26 g/t Au, 7.91 g/t Ag & 887 ppm Mo including: 14m @ 3.13% Cu from 67m plus 0.69 g/t Au, 20.09 g/t Ag & 1,041 ppm Mo



CPG-070D1 is a 50m step out extension from high grade copper results reported last week in CPG-065D3

CPG-065D3 returned 66m @ 1.01% Cu from 78m (0.18 g/t Au, 6.73 g/t Ag & 561 ppm Mo) including 4.10m @ 3.06% Cu from 102.2m (0.16 g/t Au, 18.95 g/t Ag & 108 ppm Mo) and 13.6m @ 3.00% Cu from 127m (0.69 g/t Au, 19.8 g/t Ag & 1,344 ppm Mo)

In addition, results from preliminary drilling targeted into the southern limb at Cowley Park has highlighted broad zones of copper skarn mineralization that remains untested by recent drilling and which will be a focus of drilling which recommenced last week.

Significant mineralized intercepts include:

CPG-071D1 returned 78m @ 0.92% Cu from 67m plus 0.12 g/t Au, 6.19 g/t Ag & 531 ppm Mo including: 20m @ 1.55% Cu from 115m plus 0.03 g/t Au, 5.86 g/t Ag & 152 ppm Mo and 4m @ 4.08% Cu from 127m plus 0.08 g/t Au, 15.95 g/t Ag & 404 ppm Mo



Drilling at Cowley Park recommenced last week after spring break up with two diamond rigs mobilised. Assay results from the 7 remaining holes drilling before the spring break up are anticipated in the coming weeks.

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo commented:

"The step out drilling to the northeast of the currently defined high-grade mineralized skarn at Cowley Park continues to impress with high copper grades from near surface and confirms the exciting potential Cowley Park promises for exploration upside along strike and importantly now also at depth. Particularly exciting are the improving gold grades associated with the high-grade copper skarn in this section of the mineralization. Further step out drill holes are planned in this area as part of the summer drilling campaign which will also test the vertical extents of these zones below the depth of current drilling.

In addition to the expanding high-grade zone in the northeast of the deposit area, first results from resource drilling in the southern limb of the deposit has returned broad widths of copper skarn mineralization which to date has not been systematically tested.

Gladiator recommenced drilling at Cowley Park last week and presenting further results from its ongoing resource definition and exploration drilling at the target in the coming months where it is targeting to deliver a potential world class high-grade copper resource.".

1 Refer News Release Dated 18th November 2024 "Gladiator Intersects 14m @ 7.67% Cu Within 98m @ 1.49% Cu down dip from 26m @ 3.31% Cu at Cowley Park".

COWLEY PARK DRILLING

As part of its 2025, phase 1 diamond drilling campaign, Gladiator has completed 23 diamond drill holes (CPG-065 to CPG-076) for 4,377m (Figure 1) at Cowley Park. Drilling has now recommenced with two rigs in operation at Cowley Park. The drilling is designed to:

Confirm and test the continuity of near surface, high-grade copper mineralization for future high-grade copper resource definition (Figure 1).

Confirm high-grade domain continuity encountered within the Cowley Park prospect and explore exploration upside and potential for repeated zones.

Test significant exploration upside including extensions to known high-grade copper skarn mineralization and test sub-parallel trends recently identified in drilling.

Test the previously unrecognized resource potential of the endoskarn copper mineralization at Cowley Park which has not been systematically targeted or sampled in historic drilling.

Test the economic potential of complimentary co-products to copper mineralization including molybdenum, gold, and silver.

In addition to results from the 10 diamond holes previously released, results have been received from a further 5 diamond holes (CPG-069, 070, 070D1, 071, & 071D1) for ~1,000 metres.

Drill Holes CPG-070 and 07D1 were designed to test strike extension of high-grade copper and molybdenum mineralization defined to the east of recently returned results in hole CPG-065D3. Intersected mineralization extends high grade mineralization encountered so far to at least 250m of strike and remains open (along strike and down dip) in all directions, with CPG-070D1 returning:

CPG-070D1 returned 49.5m @ 1.17% Cu from 57.5m plus 0.26 g/t Au, 7.91 g/t Ag & 887 ppm Mo including: 14m @ 3.13% Cu from 67m plus 0.69 g/t Au, 20.09 g/t Ag & 1,041 ppm Mo



This result is a 50m extension from drill results in CPG-065D3 including (refer to News Release Dated 16th April 2025 for details):

CPG 065D3 returned 66m @ 1.01% Cu from 78m (0.18 g/t Au, 6.73 g/t Ag & 561 ppm Mo) including 4.10m @ 3.06% Cu from 102.2m (0.16 g/t Au, 18.95 g/t Ag & 108 ppm Mo) and 13.6m @ 3.00% Cu from 127m (0.69 g/t Au, 19.8 g/t Ag & 1,344 ppm Mo)



Initial drilling on the southern limb of the Cowley Park prospect has also delivered significant widths of copper-skarn mineralization including:

CPG-071D1 returned 78m @ 0.92% Cu from 67m plus 0.12 g/t Au, 6.19 g/t Ag & 531 ppm Mo including: 20m @ 1.55% Cu from 115m plus 0.03 g/t Au, 5.86 g/t Ag & 152 ppm Mo 4m @ 4.08% Cu from 127m plus 0.08 g/t Au, 15.95 g/t Ag & 404 ppm Mo



The southern limb has only received minimal infill drilling to date and will be a significant drilling target of the drill campaign recommenced last week.

Additional resource infill drilling has also returned:

CPG-071 returned 16m @ 0.56% Cu from 144m plus 0.01 g/t Au, 1.73 g/t Ag & 121 ppm Mo as well as 9m @ 0.97% Cu from 198m plus 0.02 g/t Au, 1.44 g/t Ag & 43ppm Mo

Results from the 7 remaining drill holes and ongoing drilling are expected in the coming weeks.

Figure 1: Plan map of Cowley Park over LIDAR DTM. Gladiator drill collars colored by sum Cu% x length (m), historical collars not shown. New drill results subject to this release highlighted in yellow.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/251676_7add1d6f94e7e8f2_002full.jpg

EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The ongoing drilling at Cowley Park is part of a planned 29,000m drill program targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt before the end of Q4 2025. Drilling is designed with the following objectives:

1 - Advancing Cowley Park to resource definition and expansion:

Cowley Resource Target: Establish initial drilling framework for an inferred resource at Cowley Park.

Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn mineralization at Cowley Park.

2 - Exploration drilling at:

Chiefs Trend: Highlight further high-grade, near-term copper resource potential by testing near historic mine exploration upside.

Best Chance: Drill test of outcropping high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralization and broader widths of copper-silicate skarn and test continuity of mineralization between the Best Chance and Arctic Chief prospects.

Arctic Chief: Highlight continuity of high-grade near surface copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Cub Trend Exploration: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Drilling will be supported by planned geophysical programs including Induced Polarization (ongoing), Electromagnetic and Gravity surveys to help refine drill targeting in the prospect areas and highlight undiscovered areas of exploration potential.

Hole ID Depth East North Dip Azim From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CuPCM

(Cu* Int) CPG-070 12.19 506,244 6,715,496 -42 135















CPG-070D1 246.89 506,244 6,715,496 -41 144 57.50 107.00 49.50 1.17 0.26 7.91 887 57.78











67.00 83.00 16.00 2.99 0.66 19.50 950 47.90











67.00 81.00 14.00 3.13 0.69 20.09 1,041 43.88











131.00 150.00 19.00 0.64 0.14 4.29 1,649 12.18











141.00 147.00 6.00 1.33 0.28 8.53 2,598 7.95 CPG-071 252.98 506,059 6,715,335 -60 13 96.01 110.00 13.99 0.28 0.01 0.70 95 3.93











144.00 160.00 16.00 0.56 0.01 1.73 121 8.88











198.00 207.00 9.00 0.97 0.02 1.44 43 8.70 CPG-071D1 199.64 506,059 6,715,335 -52 140 67.00 145.00 78.00 0.92 0.12 6.19 531 71.49











92.00 98.00 6.00 1.70 0.18 16.53 1219 10.18











115.00 135.00 20.00 1.55 0.03 5.86 152 31.03











127.00 131.00 4.00 4.08 0.08 15.95 404 16.30

Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cowley Park. Note that the quoted Intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system at Cowley Park is complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes were directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilising HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.

Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system at Cowley Park is complex making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralization.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 25 samples to monitor the Laboratory.

Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse based prep facility of ALS Global laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analysed.

Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). Au is analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

Director and CEO

