Teuton Outlines Plans for 2025 Regarding the Ram, Clone, Harry, Fiji, Tonga and Konkin Silver Properties; Plans for Argentina; Update Re Spin-Out of Luxor Metals Ltd.

Vancouver, May 12, 2025 - - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TUC"- Frankfurt) announces the following plans for 2025 on several of its properties in the Stewart region of northwest British Columbia, commonly known as the "Golden Triangle".

Ram Property

The Ram property is situated east of Stewart, BC, adjoining the southwest portion of Ascot Resources' Red Mountain property. The Ram property is jointly owned by Teuton and Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (50%-50% ownership). A five-year permit was applied for in 2024 and is now in the final stages of the approval process, pending payment of a reclamation bond. Exploration in 2024 in the northern portion of the property was carried out on the Malachite Porphyry zone and the Mitch zone. The Malachite Porphyry is a 400m long outcrop of porphyritic rock (open to extension) mineralized in places with chalcopyrite, pyrite, magnetite and, in one locality, molybdenite. About 500m to the west, the Mitch zone features an area of abundant pyrite stringers, and, in one locality, massive chalcopyrite stringers hosted in siltstones.

Plans for 2025 include increased sampling and mapping and potentially geophysical surveys. The Company is currently asking for bids from geophysical companies on a prospective IP survey over the northern portion of the Ram property. Targets defined by such a program could lead to a drilling campaign in the same year.

Clone Property

Over the past two years, small-scale prospecting over the Clone property has outlined an area which is possibly the upper portion of a porphyry copper-gold system. Further sampling and mapping is planned for 2025. Outlying areas will also be investigated along the trace of Kyba's "red line", the contact between Jurassic and Triassic age rocks. The Clone is located southeast of Stewart, BC, and is a large property hosting a number of mineralized occurrences. Chief among these if the "H" and "S" series of gold-bearing and gold-cobalt bearing shears which saw intense exploration in the 1990's. The Clone is jointly owned by Teuton and Silver Grail.

Harry Property

The Harry property is located along the Granduc mining road just above the Salmon Glacier, some 30km north of Stewart, BC. Work to date has defined a number of gold-bearing occurrences, including the following intercepts located in a hole drilled by Blackwolf Copper and Gold in 2023 when Blackwolf held the property under option from Teuton (since relinquished): 312 g/t gold and 101 g/t silver over 1.0 meter, and 291 g/t of gold with 118 g/t Silver over 1.0m [See news release dated Oct. 31, 2023, on file at www.sedarplus.ca for detailed information].

Further sampling is planned for Harry in 2025, particularly in the many areas not previously explored because of heavy talus cover.

Fiji and Tonga Properties

Both of these properties lie between Dolly Varden Resources' Homestake property and the Goliath Resources' Surebet property. This area has become a very active exploration center in the past two years owing to continuing, positive discoveries made by both Dolly Varden and Homestake. The Fiji and Tonga properties are owned jointly by Teuton and Silver Grail Resources.

Work done to date on the Fiji and Tonga properties has disclosed several zones worthy of follow-up exploration. Teuton and Silver Grail have recently updated executive summaries on the properties with new information for the benefit of prospective optionees.

Konkin Silver Property

Several zones carrying high-grade silver values have been previously discovered by Teuton and Silver Grail personnel on the Konkin Silver property. The original discovery, the "Konkin Silver", occurs in a horseshoe-shaped baritic structure sitting above the Little Willoughby Glacier. Recession of the glacier below the showing has exposed what appears to be an extensive network of barite veins in steep terrain. Plans for 2025 call for this area to be investigated by mountaineering geologists.

Argentina:

Personnel from Teuton Resources visited Argentina in March of 2025 for three weeks. Several regions were investigated for potential mineral property acquisitions, particularly San Juan and Mendoza provinces. The Company is continuing efforts in this regard.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for Teuton Resources is Dino Cremonese, P. Eng. (who as President is not independent of the Company).

Update re Spinout of Luxor Metals Ltd.

The Company obtained an order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on May 9, 2025 confirming that with respect to its plan of arrangement with Luxor Metals Ltd. ("Luxor"), the Company shall distribute the Luxor shares to Teuton shareholders of record on February 14, 2025, as was disclosed in the Company's news release dated January 23, 2025. Any inquiries regarding the plan of arrangement should be directed to the Company's counsel, Melody Yiu, at 236-266-6328 or myiu@connectlaw.ca.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than twenty-three properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received, both in cash and in shares of the optionee companies over the past 8 years, has provided Teuton with substantial income.

"Dino Cremonese, P.Eng."

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: barry@teuton.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.