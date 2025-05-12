Dolly Varden Silver To Mobilise Four Rigs for 35,000 Meter Summer Drill Program

Vancouver, May 12, 2025 - Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of Dolly Varden Silver. On May 7, 2025 Dolly Varden Silver (TSXV:DV) (OTC:DOLLF) (FSE: DVQ1) announced plans for the fully funded 2025 exploration drilling program at its 100% owned Kitsault Valley Project.

In the last 30 days, Dolly Varden has listed on the NYSE, increased its footprint 400% by acquiring the Kinskuch property from Hecla and purchased the high-grade Porter Project 35km northwest of its Kitsault Valley Project

With a "minimum planned 35,000 meters of diamond drilling" announced for 2025, DV continues its mission to build metal inventory through acquisitions and the drill bit.



Key Objectives of the 2025 drilling campaign

Expand high-grade mineralization at the Wolf.

Expand high-grade mineralization at Homestake Silver.

Follow up on promising results at Red Point and Moose.

Deep drill the Big Bulk copper-gold porphyry target.

"We are following up on some of the strongest silver and gold intercepts we've seen to date as we grow the known deposits, while also targeting new areas with district-scale potential," stated Shawn Khunkhun, President and CEO of Dolly Varden Silver. "The goal for 2025 is to grow the resource base and continue demonstrating the scale of the Kitsault Valley Project."



Above image: Targets for the 2025 Exploration program along Dolly Varden's Kitsault Valley Trend

Program Highlights

Wolf Deposit

Targeting the extension of the southwesterly plunging, high-grade silver corridor along strike and at depth, with the aim to further expand the zone.

Directional drilling technology will be used to intersect the steeply dipping vein with priority on aggressive step outs from the furthest west step out drill hole from 2024, DV24-421 that intersected 379 g/t Ag, 0.64%Pb and 0.66% Zn over 21.69 meters, including 1,804 g/t, 4.36% Pb and 3.10% Zn over 1.67 meters.



Above image: 2025 Exploration Program Target areas -Wolf long section with 2024 drilling highlighted.

*Estimated true widths vary depending on intersection angles and range from 50% to 85% of core lengths, further modelling of the new interpretation is needed before true widths can be calculated.

Homestake Silver

Continue to define and expand the gold and silver-rich plunge zone using data from the previous season's drilling. Step out drilling from 2024 drillholes HR24-431, which intersected 21.55 g/t Au and 27 g/t Ag over 8.72 meters and drill hole HR24-433, which intersected 35.05 g/t Au and 114 g/t Ag over 2.32 meters.

Also, local infill within the wider high-grade plunge where drillhole HR-437 intersected 21.34 g/t Au and 384 g/t Ag over 2.40 meters is planned towards resource work.

In the last few years, while looking for silver, Dolly Varden has hit significant gold intercepts.

"It takes 100 ounces of silver to buy an ounce of gold," Khunkhun told Guy Bennett, CEO of Global Stocks News (GSN). "The average in the modern era has been about 45-1. Historically, the ratio has returned to that mean. At 45-1, silver would be worth $70/ounce - more than double its current value."

Boosted by gold intersections at Homestake Silver, the value of DV's metal inventory is now a 50/50 split by value between silver and gold.

The rising price of gold has a double benefit for Dolly Varden: 1. It increases the value of the gold-in-the-ground inventory, 2. When the silver-gold ratio returns to its historical norm, it will boost the price of silver.

The Homestake Silver program will test the projected trend and the down-dip extent of the structurally controlled system, which shows strong continuity and upside.



Above image: Homestake Ridge Longitudinal section looking southwest, highlighting previous 2024 results of wide, high-grade plunge and a gold zone at Homestake Silver with 2025 target areas.

*Estimated true widths vary depending on intersection angles and range from 50% to 85% of core lengths; further modelling of the new interpretation is needed before true widths can be calculated.

Moose Vein

The Moose Vein is located 1.5 km north of the Wolf Vein, with silver mineralization intersected by drilling in an epithermal vein similar to Wolf. Follow-up drilling will test down-plunge extensions from drill hole DV24-387 that intersected 977 g/t Ag over 5.00 meters, including 3,670 g/t Ag over 0.79 meters.

Red Point

Follow-up drilling planned for 2025 will test the extent of the new hypothesis based on drill hole DV24-400 that intersected 21.10 g/t Au over 0.50m, within a broader zone averaging 0.79 g/t Au over 20.15 meters (from previous release: January 7, 2025) from an intense quartz sericite stockwork.

Big Bulk

For the first time since the consolidation of Big Bulk, Dolly Varden will conduct deep drilling to test the northeast-trending mineralized system based on updated geological interpretation and mapping. The target is prospective for both copper-gold porphyry and skarn-style mineralization, analogous to nearby Red Mountain and KSM deposits.

"Big Bulk is located about 10 kilometers east of the Kitsault Valley Project," VP of Exploration Rob van Egmond told GSN. "Prior to our December, 2023 acquisition, we controlled the northern part of it. Now we control the south as well."

The Big Bulk porphyry was discovered in the early 1900s," stated van Egmond. "It's above treeline, the rocks are exposed, so it got prospected first, revealing some high-grade silver and gold veins, peripheral to the porphyry system."

"In the Golden Triangle, porphyry systems can represent metallogenic feeders to high-grade vein systems."

"'Metallogenic feeders' is a technical phrase that means, 'fluids that that carry metal.'" van Egmond told GSN. "These feeders can be up to 10 kilometers away from the big porphyries."



Property Exploration Targets

Exploration targets on both the Homestake Ridge and Dolly Varden properties include targets within the 5.4 km long area between the southern end of Homestake Silver and Wolf Vein.

Additionally, geophysical targets west of the Homestake Main deposit will be tested, within parallel basin bounding structures similar to those hosting the Homestake Main and Homestake Silver deposits.

With the recently announced proposed acquisition of the adjacent Kinskuch Project area from Hecla Mining an initial program of geological mapping and reconnaissance of the prospective Jurassic Age Hazelton Group rocks of the under explored 30-kilometer eastern Illiance trend and western Surbet (Goliath Resources) hosting trend are also planned for the 2025 exploration season, once the acquisition completes later this month.

Combined with the results of ongoing data compilation, this planned field work will generate priority drill targets that could be tested later in the 2025 season if timing and budget allow.

Additional work: road access studies, advanced metallurgy, wildlife studies, baseline environmental monitoring and field mapping in underexplored areas of the property.

Drilling will begin mid-May, with four rigs expected to be active throughout the season.

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration for Dolly Varden Silver, the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI43-101 has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this GSN release.

Disclaimer: Dolly Varden Silver paid GSN $1,750 for the research, creation and dissemination of this content.

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Full Disclaimer: Global Stocks News (GSN) researches and fact-checks diligently, but we cannot ensure our publications are free from error. Investing in publicly traded stocks is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. GSN makes no recommendation to purchase any individual stock. Our publications should be used as a starting point for additional research and "due diligence". GSN publications contain "forward-looking statements" such as "may," "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," which are based on reasonable expectations, but these statements are imperfect predictors of future events. When compensation has been paid to GSN, the amount and nature of the compensation will be disclosed clearly.

