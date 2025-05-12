Ascot Provides Update on Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2025 - Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) ("Ascot" or the "Company") announces that Coille Van Alphen has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ascot Resources Ltd. "James A (Jim) Currie" CEO & COO
For further information contact:
KIN COMMUNICATIONS INC. Email: AOT@kincommunications.com Phone: 604-684-6730
About Ascot Resources Ltd.
Ascot is a Canadian junior exploration and development company focused on re-starting the past producing Premier Gold Mine, located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. Ascot shares trade on the TSX under the ticker AOT. Concurrent with progressing the development of Premier, the Company continues to explore its properties for additional high-grade underground resources. Ascot is committed to the safe and responsible development of Premier in collaboration with Nisga'a Nation as outlined in the Benefits Agreement.
For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.ascotgold.com, or for a virtual tour visit www.vrify.com under Ascot Resources.
The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
