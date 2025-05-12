Argo's March 2025 Oil Production

Toronto, May 12, 2025 - Argo Gold Inc.'s. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") March 2025 oil production was a total of 3,249 barrels for the month, averaging 105 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CDN$65 per barrel and Argo's March oil revenue was $211,595 and net operating cash flow was $112,770.
March 2025
Oil Production
Argo's interest
Argo's Oil Revenue
Argo's net operating cash flow
Lindbergh 1 (37.5% interest)
103 bbl/day
39 bbl/day
$78,114
$43,967
Lloyd 1 (18.75% interest)
142 bbl/day
27 bbl/day
$53,608
$28,131
Lindbergh 2 (37.5% interest)
64.5 bbl/day
24 bbl/day
$48,860
$24,407
Lloyd 2 (18.75% interest)
5 bbl/day
1 bbl/day
$1,915
($1,440)
Lindbergh 3 (18.75% interest)
77 bbl/day
14 bbl/day
$29,097
$17,704
March 2025 Total
105 bbl/day
$211,595
$112,770
In April 2025, Argo paid an annual Alberta tax on its 2024 oil production on freehold lands of $130,619.
About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.
Judy Baker, CEO (416) 786-7860 jbaker@argogold.ca www.argogold.com
