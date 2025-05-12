Jervois Global Limited (In Liquidation)

12 May 2025 - Jervois Global Ltd. (TSX-V: JRV) (ASX: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) ("Jervois") As announced on 22 April 2025, the Second Meeting of Creditors of the Companies (as defined in the Schedule) (Second Meeting) was convened and held concurrently on 30 April 2025.

At the Second Meeting, creditors passed resolutions requiring the Companies to execute a Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) pursuant to Part 5.3A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act).

Deed of Company Arrangement

On 9 May 2025, the DOCA was executed, wholly effectuated and terminated in accordance with its terms. The DOCA has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in accordance with Section 450B of the Act. Notice of the effectuation of the deed, in accordance with Section 445FA of the Act, has been lodged with ASIC.

Pursuant to the DOCA, and related transaction documents, Jervois' principal assets and businesses have been transferred to New JRV Topco Holdings LLC (NewCo) and its relevant subsidiaries, including:

its shares in the entities that hold the ICO, SMP Refinery and JFO; and

certain other Jervois assets, including certain receivables, contracts, books and records, intellectual property and causes of action.

NewCo and its relevant subsidiaries have assumed the operations of Jervois, along with the majority of its contracts (Transferred Contracts). All claims under the Transferred Contracts will be paid by NewCo or the relevant subsidiary of NewCo in the normal course of business. Creditors with queries regarding ongoing trading matters or claims relating to Transferred Contracts should contact NewCo at contact@jervoisglobal.com.

Creditors' Trust

The Jervois Creditors' Trust has been created for the benefit of creditors of the Companies whose claims have not been transferred to NewCo and/or its relevant subsidiaries.

We expect to soon formally request proofs of debt to initiate the process for paying dividends under the Jervois Creditors' Trust Deed.

Liquidation

In accordance with section 446AA of the Act, upon completion of the DOCA, the Companies were placed into liquidation with Gayle Dickerson, David Hardy and Ian Sutherland appointed as liquidators (Liquidators). The control of the Companies will remain with the Liquidators until finalisation of the liquidations.

The remaining assets of the Companies, along with the remaining foreign underlying subsidiaries, will be liquidated in due course. The Liquidators intend to apply for Jervois to be delisted from the ASX and any other stock exchanges.

Further information

As previously advised, during this process, Jervois shares are suspended from trading on the TSX-V, ASX and the US OTC market.

Further information can be found at https://kpmg.com/au/en/home/creditors/jervois-group.html.

For all further enquiries regarding the Liquidations or Creditors' Trust, please contact at jervoisgroup@kpmg.com.au.

Schedule of companies in Liquidation (collectively the Companies)

Company ACN Jervois Global Limited 007 626 575 Nico Young Pty Ltd 132 050 205 Hardrock Exploration Pty Ltd 004 800 319 TZ Nico (1) Pty Ltd 626 231 267 TZ Nico (2) Pty Ltd 626 231 276 Goldpride Pty Ltd 061 269 109

