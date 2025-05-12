Minaurum Announces Engagement of Marketing Firms

Vancouver, May 12, 2025 - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) ("Minaurum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with Capital Analytica ("Capital") and National Inflation Association ("NIA") to provide marketing and communications services.

The agreement with Capital has an initial term of 3 months commencing on May 12, 2025 under which the Company will pay Capital an aggregate of $60,000 and is subject to renewal. The services will include social media consultation, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, corporate video dissemination, news release dissemination, and marketing communications services.

Capital and its principal are arm's length to the Company and, as of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Capital does not own any securities of the Company.

The agreement with NIA has an initial term of 3 months commencing on May 12, 2025 under which the Company will pay NIA an aggregate of US$30,000 and is subject to renewal. The services will include the distribution of the Company's activities through NIA's email distribution lists, website and blog posts.

NIA and its principal are arm's length to the Company and, as of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, NIA does not own any securities of the Company.

The Capital Agreement and the NIA Agreement are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and a portfolio of district-scale projects in Mexico. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251805