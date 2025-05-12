Melkior Announces $1.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Non - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) (OTC:MKRIF) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete non-brokered private placements to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 through the issuance of up to (i) 3,600,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $540,000 (the "Hard Dollar Offering"), and (ii) 5,818,182 flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.1625 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $960,000 (the "FT Offering") (together, the "Offering").

With respect to the Hard Dollar Offering, each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.22 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

With respect to the FT Offering, the FT Shares qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), and as defined in section 359.1 of the Quebec Tax Act with respect to proposed purchasers in Quebec.

The gross proceed from the Offering of the FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Tax Act) related to the Company's mineral properties. Gross proceeds from the Hard Dollar Offering will be used for general and administrative expenses and working capital.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Offering to eligible arm's length finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to the Company's filing requirements with the Exchange, and all securities will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period following closing.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources Inc. is an exploration-stage resource company operating in world-class mining jurisdictions across Quebec and Ontario. The company is dedicated to advancing a portfolio of high-potential mineral properties with a primary focus on gold exploration.

Melkior's flagship projects include the Carscallen Project, the Beschefer East Project, the Genex Project and the Val-d'Or Project. These projects are strategically located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, known for hosting significant gold and base metal deposits.

