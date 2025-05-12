King Global Announces Follow Up Financing

Vancouver - King Global Ventures Inc. (CSE:KING) (OTC: KGLDF) (FSE: 5LM1) (the "Company" or "King Global") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Offering") by the issuance of Units at a price of $0.50 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $300,000.

Pursuant to the terms of the Offering, each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Common Share") and one 2-year Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.70 per Common Share for a period of two years following the closing date of the Offering.

Robert Dzisiak, Chief Executive of King Global stated "We're undertaking this small placement to satisfy demand left over from our recent financing. Proceeds will go to continuing work on our exploration projects."

In addition, the Company announces the issuance of 300,000 options to a consultant at an exercise price of $0.60, with one third vesting immediately, one third in 3 months and the final third in 6 months.

In addition, the previously announced (May 5, 2025) issuance of 200,000 options to Dreye Redfern has been amended to be 50,000 options on the same terms as previously announced plus the award of 150,000 RSU's, with vesting on the same terms as his options.

About King Global Ventures:

Black Canyon Property in Arizona

King Global Ventures is focused on the exploration of precious and base metals in North America. The Black Canyon Project in Yavapai County Arizona is comprised of 213 contiguous concessions covering a total area of 3,780 ac, including 12 former operating mines including the past producing Howard Copper Mine. And is situated 100 km (64 miles) north of Phoenix Arizona. The Black Canyon Project represents an early-stage exploration opportunity targeting copper-gold-silver-zinc, Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") mineralization. The geology of Yavapai County, Arizona is notable due to the presence of a variety of base and precious metal deposit types. The region has a significant history of exploration, discovery and mining operations, including base metals from mining operations like Bagdad, Jerome and Cleopatra. The property is on trend and is approximately 8 km (12 miles) N.W. of Arizona Metals and 100 km (60 miles) south of the historic Jerome Copper mine.

The Howard Copper Mine Property is located on 78 acres of patented land approximately 100 km (64 miles) north of Phoenix AZ. Discovered in the early 1920's, small scale production and development focused on high-grade copper. An estimated 100,000 tonnes of copper grading between 3-5% copper was mined from the property until it was closed in 1942 due to the inability to secure fuel rations during WW2. Historical reports state that the main shaft was sunk to the 900-foot level, but that no ore was mined below the 500-foot level.

York Property in Quebec

The York Property is comprised of 77 claims exceeding 40 sq. km. The Property is on trend between Azimut's Elmer Property and the Eleonor Gold Mine. The Eleonor Mine is hosted by rocks similar to the clastic sediments known to host the Ukaw gold showings.

Additional information about King Global Ventures can be viewed at the Company's website at www.kingglobal.gold or at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of King Global Ventures

Robert Dzisiak

Chief Executive Officer

204-955-4803

ir@kingcse.com

