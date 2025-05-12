Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Largo Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

23:05 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Monday, May 12, 2025.

A total of 45,626,173 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 71.17% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted to approve all matters brought before the Meeting, including the election of all director nominees and the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.

Largo's Board of Directors wishes to thank its shareholders for their continued support. Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director Nominee

Shares Voted For

%

Shares Withheld

%

Alberto Arias

31,061,877

83.27%

6,242,148

16.73%

David Brace

36,620,985

98.17%

683,040

1.83%

Jonathan Lee

35,650,102

95.57%

1,653,923

4.43%

Daniel Tellechea

36,605,044

98.13%

698,981

1.87%

Andrea Weinberg

35,649,578

95.56%

1,654,447

4.43%

For further detailed voting results on the Meeting, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on www.sec.gov.

About Largo

Largo is a globally recognized supplier of high-quality vanadium and ilmenite products, sourced from its world-class Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. As one of the world's largest primary vanadium producers, Largo produces critical materials that empower global industries, including steel, aerospace, defense, chemical, and energy storage sectors. The Company is committed to operational excellence and sustainability, leveraging its vertical integration to ensure reliable supply and quality for its customers.

Largo is also strategically invested in the long-duration energy storage sector through its 50% ownership of Storion Energy, a joint venture with Stryten Energy focused on scalable domestic electrolyte production for utility-scale vanadium flow battery long-duration energy storage solutions in the U.S.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com.



Contact

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Director, Investor Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Largo Inc.

Largo Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3C7FD
CA5170971017
www.largoinc.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap