Starcore Announces Fourth Quarter Production Results

Vancouver, May 13, 2025 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") announces production results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended April 2025, at its San Martin Mine ("San Martin") in Queretaro, Mexico.

This quarter, Starcore achieved a significant milestone in commissioning the new processing circuit, including the ADR plant, for carbonaceous ore treatment. To date, the plant has milled 5,000 tonnes of stockpiled ore grading 2.1 g/t of gold and 26 g/t of silver in the start-up phase. Recoveries were 80% for gold and 76% for silver, as expected based on metallurgical investigations, with a Doré production of 180 gold equivalent ounces. The mine has ramped up development and mining activity as planned, producing 140 tonnes per day of carbonaceous ore, and we have engaged a contractor for the necessary additional works.

Other operations continue as normal, exploring and developing a new area in the southern part of the mine, where the San Martín mine began 30 years ago as an open-pit operation and are now focused on the depths of that area called the San José mine.

"We are very excited about the success of the new carbonaceous ore process, as it represents an extension of the mine life," stated Salvador García, the Company's Chief Operating Officer. "This paves the way for continuing to explore the great potential we have at San Martín, in oxides and carbonaceous ore."









9 Month YTD

San Martin Production Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q/Q Change 2025 2024

Y/Y Change Ore Milled (Tonnes) 53,398 46,730 14% 197,880 224,307 -12%

Gold Equivalent Ounces 2,342 2,268 3% 8,916 10,094 -12%

Gold Grade (Grams/Ton) 1.57 1.74 -10% 1.58 1.50 5%

Silver Grade (Grams/Ton) 15.77 11.08 42% 14.27 15.82 -10%

Gold Recovery (%) 81.72 82.44 -1% 83.09 87.0 -4%

Silver Recovery (%) 56.63 49.10 15% 53.02 50.93 4%

Gold: Silver Ratio 92.97 87.30

82.62 83.80

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD

Signed "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, Chief Executive Officer

LinkedIn

X

Facebook

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, management's expectations and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company's management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251832