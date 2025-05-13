Golden Cariboo Intersects Additional Strong Veining with Visible Gold in Halo Zone Extension

Vancouver, May 13, 2025 - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:GCC) (OTC:GCCFF) (WKN:A402CQ) (FSE:3TZ) announces that the current drill hole QGQ25-23 in the NNW-extension of the Halo zone at the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property (the "Property"), located 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) from Hixon, central British Columbia, drilled a broad zone of gold mineralization within strong quartz-carbonate veining showing visible gold ("VG") in three occurrences.

Drill hole QGQ25-23 was set up at an azimuth of 013° and inclination of -45° as a 65 m step out.

QGQ25-23 was collared into graphitic argillites. At a depth of 193 m (633 ft), it intersected the lithologic contact towards to underlying andesitic volcaniclastics, which comprise the uppermost portion of a greenstone package (April 15, 2025 News Release). An intense stockwork of several centimetres to over one metre wide quartz-iron-carbonate veins occurs on both sides of the contact starting at a depth of 118 m (387 ft). The veins contain VG in three occurrences between 202.4 m (664 ft) and 281.2 m (922.6 ft) as shown in Figure 1. At a depth of 288.04 m (945 ft), QGQ25-23 was abandoned within the mineralized zone due to technical difficulties, resulting in a drilled length of the vein stockwork of 170 m (558 ft).

The mineralization is highly similar to a zone intersected in QGQ24-20, which returned 1.45 g/t Au and 16.05 g/t Ag over 137.17 m (450 ft) within a broader intercept (February 25, 2025 News Release), and to the mineralization intercepted in QGQ24-21, which is currently ALS Canada for assaying.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Dr. Sarah Palmer, P.Geo., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101.



Click Image To View Full Size

Photo 1: Example of VG in quartz-carbonate vein in QGQ25-23 at 202.4 m (664 ft)



Click Image To View Full Size

Photo 2: VG bearing quartz-carbonate veins in the contact zone between black graphitic argillites and sericite-iron-carbonate altered greenstones (tan to grey coloured). The location of the vein in Photo 1 is marked by the red box.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Current status of drilling at Halo zone



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Location of the Halo Zone Discovery and nearby infrastructure

About Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with highly targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property, which is bordered by Osisko Development Corp. (NSE:ODV/TSXV:ODV) and partly intertwined at the north end of the Cariboo Gold Project, and located along a favorable corridor adjacent to the Spanish and Eureka thrust faults over a 94,889 hectare (234,501 acre) area. Historically, over 101 placer gold creeks on the 90 km (56 mile) trend from the Cariboo Hudson mine north to the Project have recorded production and successful placer mining continues to this day.

Golden Cariboo's Project is 4 km (2.5 miles) northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. It includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities. Hixon Creek, which dissects the old workings, is a placer creek which has seen small-scale placer production since the mid 1860s.

