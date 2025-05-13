Cabral Gold Drills 2m @ 52.3 g/t Gold at the Machichie Main Gold Deposit, Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil

Vancouver, May 13, 2025 - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTC Pink: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from eleven additional reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes at the Machichie Main gold deposit within the Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil.

Highlights

Drill hole RC0499A returned 2m @ 52.3 g/t gold from 41m depth within highly altered intrusive rock in the western part of Machichie Main gold deposit. This is a previously unrecognized zone of high-grade gold mineralization

Drill hole RC0529 Intersected multiple mineralized intervals including 9m @ 0.72 g/t gold from 28m depth and 25m @ 0.93 g/t gold from 43m depth. Both intercepts are in intrusive rock

Additional drill results from Machichie Main include;



18m @ 0.87 g/t gold from surface in blanket sediments in RC530, 8m @ 0.62 g/t gold from surface in blanket sediments in RC517 8m @ 0.46 g/t gold from 52m depth in altered intrusive rocks in RC523 8m @ 1.26 g/t gold from 13m depth in saprolite and 10m @ 0.62 g/t gold from 33m depth in altered intrusive rocks in RC528



Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "These latest drill results from the Machichie Main gold deposit indicate the presence of a new previously unrecognised high-grade zone immediately south of the main gold deposit. These results come on top of recent very high-grade results at the nearby Machichie NE target located 150m to the north-east of Machichie Main. Furthermore, the presence of excellent gold values in the near surface blanket sedimentary material and saprolite in several drill holes augers well for the expansion of the current gold-in-oxide blanket at Machichie Main and its potential inclusion in revised resource and reserve estimates which are expected in the next few weeks as part of the updated PFS on the gold-in-oxide starter operation."

Brian Arkell, Cabral's VP of Exploration and Technical Services noted: "Machichie is a very significant discovery in that it potentially provides a higher-grade source of feed for the proposed oxide heap leach process plant. We've hit several higher-grade zones of near-surface mineralization along the 900-metre strike length and our drilling, while still widely spaced, is showing good continuity. This near-surface mineralization remains open in almost all directions and projects downward as well, into the primary zone. We are working on an updated resource model and are currently completing mine design work where we expect to add Indicated Resources to the Oxide Project PFS."

Machichie Main Drill Results

The Machichie Main zone is an E-W trending zone of gold mineralization which is located 500 metres north of the MG gold deposit (Figure 1). As with the MG and Central gold deposits, the zone of primary mineralization within intrusive rocks is overlain by an extensive weathered layer consisting of near-surface sediments and underlying saprolite (weathered intrusive rock). Both types of material are considered gold-in-oxide material. A preliminary Inferred resource estimate of 3.73 million tonnes ("Mt") @ 0.5 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold was calculated for the gold-in oxide material only at Machichie Main and was released in October 2024 (see press release dated October 21, 2024). Thus far, no resource has been calculated for the primary gold deposit at Machichie Main but drilling and trenching to date has outlined the mineralized zone over 900m strike extent.

Figure 1 Map showing location of known gold deposits at Central, MG and JB. The location of new discoveries at PDM, Machichie NE and Machichie Main are also shown. Machichie Main is located just 500m north of the MG gold deposit and 3.5km NW of the Central gold deposit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/251892_714f4ef404c3d942_002full.jpg

The main objective of the current program is to upgrade a significant portion of the current Inferred resources to Indicated status so they can be included in the mine plan for the heap-leach starter operation. The current program of drilling and trenching is also aimed at shedding light on the underlying primary mineralized zone in the intrusive rocks and collecting additional material for a series of metallurgical column-leach tests.

Results were received on 11 RC drill holes (RC499A, RC517, RC523, RC527 to RC530, RC532 to RC534 and RC536) at Machichie Main. The holes were primarily aimed at upgrading and expanding existing resources within the gold-in-oxide zone and shedding light on the location of the mineralized zones within the underlying fresh granitic rocks. (Table 1, Figure 2).

Figure 2: Map showing the Machichie Main gold deposit and recent RC drill holes

(RC499A, RC517, RC523, RC527 to RC530, RC532 to RC534 and RC536).

Base map is Mag_0.5VD_RTP where light areas are magnetic lows

Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/251892_714f4ef404c3d942_003full.jpg

Drill hole RC499A was drilled on section 552960E south of the Machichie Main mineralized zone where previous trenching returned 20m @ 3.6 g/t gold in CT051 (see press release dated March 13, 2025) and drilling returned 16.6m @ 1.9 g/t gold including 1m @ 29.7 g/t gold in DDH279 and 15.7m @ 1.6 g/t gold in DDH300. RC499A cut a previously unrecognized zone of higher-grade gold mineralization which returned 2m @ 52.3 g/t gold from 41m depth in fresh intrusive rocks (Section AA', Figures 2 and 3, Table 1). This higher-grade mineralized zone is located within the Machichie Main fault zone but occurs between the known mineralized zones and represents an entirely new zone of higher-grade mineralization. It is currently open in all directions and will require further drilling to determine the extent of the mineralized zone.

Figure 3. Cross-section AA' through line 552960E at Machichie Main (see Figure 2 for map). Note hole RC499A (drilled between the known mineralized zones) which cut 2m @ 53.4 g/t gold

Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/251892_714f4ef404c3d942_004full.jpg

Excellent results were also returned from RC0529 which was drilled on section 552848E in the western part of the deposit and returned multiple mineralized intervals including 9m @ 0.72 g/t gold from 28m depth and 25m @ 0.93 g/t gold from 43m depth including 6m @ 2.01 g/t gold from 46m depth and 5m @ 1.52 g/t gold from 60m depth. Both intercepts are in intrusive rock (Section BB', Figures 2 and 4, Table 1).

Figure 4. Cross-section BB' through line 552848E at Machichie Main (see Figure 2 for map).

Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/251892_714f4ef404c3d942_005full.jpg

Excellent results were also returned from several other holes, primarily in the near-surface gold-in-oxide material (Figure 2, Table 1). Notable intercepts include;

18m @ 0.87 g/t gold from surface in blanket sediments in RC530,

8m @ 0.62 g/t gold from surface in blanket sediments in RC517

8m @ 0.46 g/t gold from 52m depth in altered intrusive rocks in RC523

8m @ 1.26 g/t gold from 13m depth in saprolite and 10m @ 0.62 g/t gold from 33m depth in altered intrusive rocks in RC528

Drill Weathering

From To Thickness Grade Hole #



m m m g/t gold RC0499A Blanket

0.0 5.0 5.0 0.15

Fresh rock

19.0 21.0 2.0 0.37





41.0 43.0 2.0 52.34



EOH 50.0







RC0517 Blanket

0.0 8.0 8.0 0.62



EOH 46.0







RC0523 Blanket

0.0 3.0 3.0 0.31





6.0 7.0 1.0 0.58

Fresh rock

52.0 60.0 8.0 0.46





66.0 67.0 1.0 0.41



EOH 70.0







RC0527 Blanket

0.0 1.0 1.0 0.38

Saprolite

1.0 4.0 3.0 0.25

Fresh rock

4.0 7.0 3.0 0.45



EOH 38.7







RC0528 Blanket

0.0 13.0 13.0 0.31

Saprolite

13.0 21.0 8.0 1.26



incl. 15.0 16.0 1.0 2.61





25.0 29.0 4.0 0.32

Fresh rock

33.0 43.0 10.0 0.62



incl. 40.0 42.0 2.0 1.61



EOH 80.0







RC0529 Blanket

1.0 3.0 2.0 0.12

Saprolite

6.0 14.0 8.0 0.21

Fresh rock

16.0 18.0 2.0 0.18





22.0 23.0 1.0 0.65





28.0 37.0 9.0 0.72





43.0 68.0 25.0 0.93



incl. 46.0 52.0 6.0 2.01



and 60.0 65.0 5.0 1.52



EOH 70.0







RC0530 Blanket

0.0 18.0 18.0 0.87

Saprolite incl. 12.0 15.0 3.0 2.55

Fresh rock

36.0 37.0 1.0 1.00



EOH 80.0







RC0532 Blanket

0.0 12.0 12.0 0.17



EOH 48.0







RC0533 Saprolite

21.0 22.0 1.0 0.81



EOH 50.0







RC0534 Blanket

0.0 12.0 12.0 0.15

Saprolite

12.0 17.0 5.0 0.32





23.0 28.0 5.0 2.10



EOH 102.0







RC0536 Saprolite

0.0 24.0 24.0 0.15

Fresh rock

49.0 52.0 3.0 0.86





58.0 63.0 5.0 0.25



EOH 80.0









Table 1: Drill results from RC drill holes RC499A, RC517, RC523, RC527 to RC530, RC532 to RC534 and RC536

all drilled at the Machichie Main target.

Drilling at Cuiú Cuiú is continuing, with results currently pending on 35 RC drill holes. The Company is planning to increase the number of drill rigs on site in the coming weeks and will provide additional details of the anticipated drill program in the coming weeks.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 11.11Mt @ 0.48 g/t gold (171,883oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 12.22Mt @ 0.39 g/t gold (151,608oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022.The resource estimate for the oxide material is based on an NI 43-101 compliant estimate released on October 21, 2024.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer gold workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

Notes

Gold analysis has been conducted by SGS method FAA505 (fire assay of 50g charge), with higher grade samples checked by FAA525. Analytical quality is monitored by certified references and blanks. Until dispatch, samples are stored under the supervision the Company's exploration office. The samples are couriered to the assay laboratory using a commercial contractor. Pulps are returned to the Company and archived. Drill holes results are quoted as down-hole length weighted intersections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251892