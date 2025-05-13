Lion Rock Resources Reports High-Grade Lithium Results at Volney Project, South Dakota

Vancouver, May 13, 2025 - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTC Pink: LRRIF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce lithium assay results from its recent surface sampling program at the Volney Project, South Dakota. The results include values up to 5.3% Li 2 O from stockpile material and 3.7% Li 2 O in pegmatite outcrops and extend the lithium-bearing pegmatite trend to 1,000 m by 500 m. Located 20 km southwest of Spearfish in the Black Hills Mining District, Volney is a past-producing, multi-commodity project that hosts high-grade gold, high-grade lithium, and high-grade tin.

News Highlights

High-Grade LCT Pegmatites in Outcrop - Significant Expansion Potential: A total of 26 outcrop samples returned values exceeding 1.0% Li 2 O, confirming multiple high-grade lithium-bearing pegmatites at surface across a 1,000 m by 500 m corridor, that remains open in all directions. Importantly, newly sampled outcrops located 600 m from the historic Giant Volney pegmatite returned values up to 3.7% Li 2 O, underscoring the broader potential for high-grade lithium mineralization beyond historically known zones and highlighting the opportunity to significantly expand the mineralized footprint.

Validation of Historic High-Grade Material: A total of 43 stockpile and mill waste samples returning values above 1.0% Li 2 O and up to 5.3% Li 2 O. In the historic Giant Volney pit area, 26 stockpile samples yielded an average grade of 3.8% Li 2 O, confirming high-grade lithium values reported in historic bulk sampling.

High-Grade Multi-Commodity Potential Includes High-Grade Gold and Tin: In addition to lithium, a total of 13 stockpile and mill waste samples returned tin (Sn) values above 1.0% Sn, indicating significant potential for by-product recovery. The property is also host to high-grade gold mineralization with historic grades up to 8.0 g/t Au over 43.0 m and 18.2 g/t Au over 18.3 m.

Private Land - Fast-Tracked Permitting: The Volney Project is situated on 142 hectares of privately held land with surface and mineral rights, enabling rapid drill program execution and accelerated permitting from exploration through production.

Dale Ginn, President and CEO of Lion Rock, stated, "These strong lithium results confirm the high-grade potential of the Volney Project. The combination of high-grade outcrop samples and historically mined material presents an exciting opportunity for continued exploration, both at surface and through drilling. With 142 hectares of private land, we're able to fast-track permitting and quickly advance toward drill testing. We're also highly encouraged by the multi-commodity potential of the system, which also includes high-grade gold and tin, and we look forward to expanding the known pegmatite extents through our upcoming exploration program."





Figure 1. Lithium grab sample results from recent sampling at the Volney Lithium Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8985/251824_444ff83684189ad9_001full.jpg

Lithium Surface Sampling

An initial surface sampling campaign at the Volney Project successfully returned strong lithium values, with 69 out of 100 samples assaying above 1.0% Li 2 O. The program included sampling of mill waste, stockpiles, and pegmatite outcrops (Table 1), targeting both historically known and newly mapped pegmatites. Outcrop sampling covered more than twenty previously unsampled pegmatite and confirmed anomalous lithium mineralization across a broad area measuring approximately 1,000 m by 500 m (Figure 1). The highest lithium value from outcrop was 3.7% Li 2 O, returned from a previously untested pegmatite located over 600 m from the historic Giant Volney pegmatite.

The lithium-bearing pegmatites observed were composed of quartz-oligoclase and typically hosted visible accessory minerals including spodumene, amblygonite, cassiterite, and tantalite. Exposed pegmatite outcrops ranged in width from 10 to 30 m.

Stockpile sampling also produced encouraging results, with grades up to 5.3% Li 2 O. A total of 26 stockpile samples collected from the historic Giant Volney pit area averaged 3.8% Li 2 O, supporting the presence of high-grade lithium in historically mined material. Several stockpile and mill waste samples also returned significant tin values, indicating potential for multi-commodity recovery. Further work is warranted to locate the bedrock source of the tin anomalies.

In addition, tin mill tailings contained notable lithium values up to 0.8% Li 2 O, while three samples from a remaining ore bin at the historical tin mine returned between 1.2% and 1.6% Li 2 O. These results confirm that the historically mined Rough & Ready pegmatite units were also lithium-bearing.

Complete assay results for outcrop samples exceeding 1.0% Li 2 O and stockpile samples over 3.0% Li 2 O are presented in Tables 2 and 3, respectively.

Table 1. Sample Type and Result Count

Sample Type Number

Collected Number

>1% Li 2 O Number

>1% Sn Outcrop 46 26 0 Stockpile 41 40 5 Mill Waste 13 3 8 Total 100 69 13

Table 2. Pegmatite Outcrop Grab Sample Highlights

Sample ID Li 2 O (%) LR24-P86 3.7 LR24-P83 2.8 LR24-P88 2.8 LR24-P20 2.7 LR24-P17 2.6 LR24-P26 2.6 LR24-P77 2.4 LR24-P84 2.1 LR24-P23 1.9 LR24-P87 1.9 LR24-P79 1.8 LR24-P19 1.5 LR24-P08 1.3 LR24-P114 1.3 LR24-P78 1.3 LR24-P70 1.3 LR24-P69 1.3 LR24-P71 1.3 LR24-P07 1.2 LR24-P110 1.2 LR24-P113 1.2 LR24-P18 1.1 LR24-P90 1.1 LR24-P03 1.0 LR24-P09 1.0 LR24-P16 1.0

Table 3. Historic Stockpile Grab Sample Highlights

Sample ID Li 2 O (%) LR-49 5.3 24-P61 4.8 LR-44 4.6 LR-58 4.4 LR-50 4.4 LR-41 4.3 24-P62 4.3 LR-51 4.3 24-P66 4.3 LR-61 4.2 24-P58 4.2 LR-56 4.2 LR-52 4.1 LR-54 4.1 24-P06 4.0 LR-43 3.9 24-P68 3.9 LR-62 3.9 LR-46 3.9 LR-40 3.9 24-P63 3.8 LR-42 3.8 LR-53 3.8 24-P65 3.7 24-P64 3.7 24-P05 3.7 LR-60 3.7 LR-47 3.6 24-P59 3.6 24-P04 3.6 LR-59 3.5 LR-45 3.3 24-P67 3.2 LR-48 3.1

Grab samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of the overall mineralization on the property.

About the Volney Project

The Volney property is a multi-commodity project strategically located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a historically rich and active mining region (Figure 2). The Black Hills have produced over 62 million ounces of gold, including from the prolific Homestake Mine, one of the most significant gold producers in North American history. The district continues to attract modern exploration efforts, with companies such as Dakota Gold Corp. actively advancing projects within the Black Hills. The project encompasses high-grade gold, high-grade lithium, and high-grade tin mineralization, with notable historic grades up to 18.2 g/t gold over 18.3 m, 5.3% Li 2 O, and 2.5% Sn. The Volney Project is home to the Giant Volney pegmatite, a 635 m long LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) pegmatite with strong expansion potential, and an extensive high-grade gold system. The project is accessible year-round and consists of private claims with surface and mineral rights, which facilitates rapid permitting and project advancement.

Figure 2. Volney Project regional map in the Black Hills, South Dakota.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8985/251824_444ff83684189ad9_002full.jpg

QA/QC

Samples were collected by Lion Rock personnel and were crushed, pulverized and pulps prepared by Bond Mineral Services, LLC, an ISO-certified preparatory laboratory located in Central City, South Dakota. Sample pulps were analyzed by ALS Geochemistry in Reno, NV, a laboratory accredited in accordance with the standards of ISO 17025:2017. Sample pulps were analyzed using industry standard analytical package ME-MS89L. Internal laboratory QA/QC was relied upon for the purposes of this sampling campaign.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Ginn, P.Geo., consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Volney Project hosts high-grade gold, lithium and tin mineralization, with historic drill results showing gold grades of up to 18.2 g/t Au over 18.3 m, lithium concentrations as high as 5.3% Li 2 O. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

