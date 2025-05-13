Westward Gold Appoints Dr. Quinton Hennigh as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Vancouver - Westward Gold Inc. (CSE: WG, OTCQB: WGLIF, FSE: IM50) ("Westward" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Quinton Hennigh as Independent Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, effective May 12, 2025. Dr. Hennigh is replacing outgoing Chairman Mr. Mark Monaghan, who has served in that role for over 4 years.

Colin Moore, President & CEO, noted: "On behalf of Westward's management and Board of Directors, I would like to extend our deep gratitude to Mark for his unwavering support and guidance over these last many years. He took a chance on a small upstart gold explorer and helped realize our growth potential despite significant challenges in the capital markets. I have no doubt Mark will continue to be a strong advocate for the Company moving forward, both as one of our largest shareholders, and valued mentors."

Mr. Moore continued: "As we turn our attention towards the future - and in the short term, the most significant field season in Westward's history - we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hennigh to the Company. His depth of knowledge as it relates to Carlin-type gold exploration, the Cortez District in particular, and the broader capital markets, will be put to immediate use. He has been a staunch believer in the potential of our historically-underexplored region for almost two decades, and we're delighted to have him officially onboard to test it."

Dr. Hennigh is an internationally-renowned economic geologist with over 25 years of exploration experience and expertise with major gold mining companies including Homestake Mining Company, Newcrest Mining Ltd., and Newmont Mining Corporation, where he last served as senior research geologist in 2007. In that role, he undertook a palinspastic reconstruction of the Great Basin that was used to target favourable extensions of the region's most important gold districts. This led to the recognition of the Toiyabe District as being a critical missing piece of the world-class Cortez Gold District.

Since that time, he has been responsible for a number of significant gold discoveries for junior exploration companies, notably the 5-million-ounce Springpole alkaline gold deposit near Red Lake, Ontario, for Gold Canyon Resources. He currently serves as Chairman and President of Novo Resources Corporation, and an adviser to Eskay Mining Corp. and Lion One Metals Ltd. Dr. Hennigh holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Missouri, and M.Sc. and a Ph.D. in Geology and Geochemistry from the Colorado School of Mines. He is a member (P.Geo.) of the Society of Economic Geologists, and the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America. He is also currently CEO of private miner, San Cristobal Mining Inc.

Dr. Hennigh will serve as Independent Chairman and not as a representative of Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat"), the Company's largest shareholder (see press release dated April 8, 2025, for additional information). He continues to serve as Crescat's Geologic and Technical Advisor, however no Board nomination rights were granted alongside Crescat's investment in the Company.

Option & Restricted Share Unit Grant

The Company also announces that its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee has approved and granted an aggregate of 5,000,000 stock options (the "Options") and 4,850,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Westward management, Board of Directors, advisors and consultants. The Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at a price of C$0.12 per common share of the Company for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The RSUs granted will vest over a period of 24 months, with 50% vesting on the 12-month anniversary of the date of grant, and the remaining 50% vesting on the 24-month anniversary.

About Westward Gold

Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe Hills Project located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada, and the Coyote and Rossi Projects located along the Carlin Trend in Elko County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

